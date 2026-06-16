Plateau’ll be a leading hub for livestock drive, says Mutfwang 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, has expressed unwavering determination and confidence in making the state of becoming a leading player for livestock economic production drive in Nigeria.

Governor Mutfwang underscored the significance of livestock subsector towards boosting the revenue generation and employment opportunities.

The governor made this known on Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony of ultra modern abattoir market in Heipang, Barkin-Ladi local government area.

The abattoir market project, according to governor Mutfwang, will be completed within one year as it has the capacity to slaughter about 500 cattle daily.

“Today is more than a mere laying of foundation but a breaking pot of new economic new economic future of Plateau State.

“We’re breaking barriers of unemployment, underdevelopment and poverty,” Vovernor Mutfwang stated.

The governor appreciated president Bola Tinubu, minister of Livestock Development, World Bank and other development partners for the unflinching support.

The minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the establishment of ultra modern abattoir market by the Plateau state government is a strategic investment taking into account the structure is domicile close to Yakubu Gowon Airport and dry inland port.

Maiha confirmed that the Nigerian livestock subsector significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country hence the need embrace the economic value chain of the sector.

The national project coordinator Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support project (LPRES), Dr. Sanusi Abubakar expressed optimism that the initiative will go a long in addressing economic hope, food security as well job creation.

The commissioner ministry of Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Disheries, Dr. Sunday Akpa acknowlwdged the project is a testament of new economic foundation for the prosperity of the state.

For a better society

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