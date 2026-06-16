Oyo abductions: OPC denounces criminality, asks police to rescue abductees

Foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the speedy rescue of the sister and twin nephews of former Power Minister, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, from kidnappers in Ibadan Oyo State, while distancing its bonafide members from involvement in the abduction of the three.

A statement in Lagos on Monday by OPC President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi (popularly called “Askari”), said that it was on record that the organisation regularly assisted law-enforcement agencies to crack criminal cases and provided neighbourhood security services; therefore it could not be associated with criminality.

Afolabi said that any criminal of the Yoruba stock could claim association with any group, but that any arrested criminal or suspect flaunting the name of OPC was an impersonator and should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“OPC has no association whatsoever with those arrested over the Adelabu family kidnapping. They are not our members. Our members subscribe to not just a physical registration but a spiritual oath that they will invite disaster upon their head if they indulge in any act of criminality: and they know the full repercussion of involving in law-breaking, especially against a fellow Yoruba person,” he said. “Eni to ba d’ale Oodua, a ba’le lo.”

According to Afolabi, a few members found wanting in the past had been used as scapegoats through being subjected to public disgrace and expulsion.

Commending the police for the recovery of the Adelabu family members, Afolabi said that the speed with which the case was resolved showed there was no hiding place for criminals in Yoruba land.

He urged the security agencies to marshal a similar urgency towards the liberation of the kidnapped 39 pupils and seven teachers taken by terrorists in the Ogbomosho area of Oyo State since June 3.

According to Askari, the group had often offered to assist the government in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and killings.

“We still maintain that we OPC have the numerical capacity, the spiritual resources and the physical acumen to assist the society and the government to fight these raging occurrences of insecurity. Although the governments of the South-West have not invited us, we assure them that our offer is still on the table,” he said.

According to him, the OPC code of discipline would preclude any member from involvement in the kidnapping of the Adelabu family members.

“OPC remains one of this country’s most disciplined organisations. Since the days of the Founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, of blessed memory, members showing criminal tendencies have been shown the way out, and in some cases, they were handed over to law enforcement authorities.

“In fact, many who could not stand the fire of scrutiny and discipline have been known to proclaim factions. The main OPC body has neither control over nor association with such misguided and mischievous miscreants. If apprehended, such people should be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the group has rolled out phone lines through which its leaders can be urgently contacted in case of local security emergencies.

OPC HEADQUARTERS: 08027481578/08034751650/07087239619/08033012748

STATES AND FCT SECRETARIATS: Abuja FCT- 08076775566/Edo State – 09166135638/Ekiti State- 07030493439/Kano State – 08023666993/Lagos State- 08033523215/Ogun State- 0813174200/Ondo State – 06066994544/Osun State – 08062530829/Oyo State – 08063459099

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