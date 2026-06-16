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Okpebholo congratulates Edo Queens, reaffirms commitment to sports development

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Sports

Okpebholo congratulates Edo Queens, reaffirms commitment to sports development

by Peter Anayo037

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has congratulated Edo Queens Football Club on their outstanding achievement, describing the team’s success as a proud moment for the state and a testament to the talent, determination and resilience of Edo athletes.

Edo Queens produced a dominant performance to defeat FC Robo Queens 4-1, with Chioma Moses scoring twice in the first half before second-half goals from Precious Oscar and Mary Mamudu sealed a convincing victory.

The impressive result has moved Edo Queens firmly back into contention for the 2026 NWFL Premiership Super Six title, further highlighting the team’s strength, consistency, and competitive spirit.

The Governor commended the players, coaches, technical crew and management of Edo Queens for their dedication and discipline, noting that their achievement has further strengthened Edo State’s reputation as a leading sports hub in Nigeria.

Governor Okpebholo said his administration remains committed to repositioning the sports sector through improved infrastructure, support for athletes, and policies aimed at creating more opportunities for young talents across the state.

He noted that sports remain a powerful tool for youth development, empowerment, and unity, adding that the government will continue to provide an enabling environment for Edo athletes and teams to excel at national and international levels.

“Edo Queens have made the people of Edo State proud. Their achievement reflects the spirit of excellence, hard work, and determination that defines our people. I congratulate the champions and assure them of our continued support,” the governor said.

Governor Okpebholo further charged Edo athletes to remain focused and committed, assuring that his administration will continue to invest in initiatives that will restore Edo’s position as a powerhouse in Nigerian sports

He described Edo Queens as worthy ambassadors of the state and encouraged them to continue inspiring young girls and aspiring athletes across the State.

 

For a better society

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