Okpebholo condemns Benin kidnapping, orders immediate security action

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has strongly condemned the kidnapping reported at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road, Benin City, describing it as unacceptable and a direct attack on innocent residents.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to the press by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Dr Patrick Ebojele.

According to the statement, “The governor has directed the Edo State Commissioner of Police to immediately commence a swift and coordinated investigation into the incident with a view at securing the safe rescue of the victims and arresting those responsible for the attack.

“The governor warned that the Edo State Government will not tolerate any act that threatens public safety and security or disturbs the peace of the state.

Governor Okpebholo urged residents of Benin City and across Edo State to remain alert and report any suspicious movements to the nearest Police station, stressing that timely information will support ongoing police operations.

He reaffirmed that the government would not relent until those responsible were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

Recall that a woman was kidnapped on Sunday morning at Airport road at the busy Vegetable market in the city metropolis.

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