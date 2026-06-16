NYSC swears-in 1,325 corps members in Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in a total of 1,325 members for the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream one orientation exercise and mandatory one year service in Bayelsa.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday at the NYSC permanent orientation camp Kaiama, in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government of area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Matilda Ayimieye, represented by Justice Inikade Eradiri, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.

In his welcome address, the state’s NYSC coordinator, Mr Daniel Pepple, said that 1,325 corps members registered for the mandatory orientation.

He noted that the corps members had started adapting to their environment, in preparation to serve their fatherland.

The coordinator commended gov. Douye Diri, of Bayelsa for making the camp suitable for the corps members to camp in.

According to him, the orientation is to run for 21 days, after which corps members will be posted to their places of primary assignment.s.

He consequently, urged corps members to be dedicated in all they do in the cause of their service to the state, and the nation at large.

Pepple, said that Bayelsa is a very peaceful state, urging them not to miss out in any programme of the activities in the camp.

In his remarks, Gov. Diri who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Alfred Kemepadei, noted that the orientation was important to national service.

He commended camp officials and urged corps member to be tolerant with one another, and exhibit unity during an after the service year.

He noted that the state government remained committed to their welfare and safety, and urged corp members to contribute positively to their places of primary assignments.

Diri urged the corps members to take their service year seriously, as Nigeria will always be proud of them in their one year national assignment to the nation.

For a better society

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