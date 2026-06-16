LPG Price Increase:  Ekpo Reassures Nigerians, Provides Clear Facts On Supply Situation

UGO AMADI

The Honourable Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has noted the concerns expressed by Nigerians over the recent increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas.

The Minister reassures Nigerians that the Federal Government remains fully committed to ensuring adequate, reliable and affordable gas supply for households, industries and power generation across the country.

This commitment is reflected in ongoing interventions designed to stabilise the domestic LPG market, including the Minister’s directive that all LPG produced in Nigeria be prioritised for local consumption. This policy has already strengthened domestic supply, reduced dependence on imports and improved market resilience.

The recent price adjustments are driven largely by prevailing market realities such as foreign exchange volatility, rising logistics costs, infrastructure constraints and fluctuations in international LPG prices. These factors should not be misinterpreted as evidence of policy failure.

To address the situation, the Minister has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intensify engagement with producers, marketers and other stakeholders to sustain supply and enhance market stability. Marketers have also committed to increasing import volumes to complement domestic production.

Furthermore, the commencement of LPG deliveries from the new Seplat gas facility in July will significantly boost national supply. The Minister also confirms that no producer is exporting LPG volumes designated for the domestic market, as regulatory measures remain firmly in place to prioritise local needs.

The outlook for LPG supply remains positive, and the Federal Government will continue to pursue measures that enhance availability, affordability and long‑term energy security for Nigerian consumers.