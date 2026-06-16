Kebbi, Oyo, declare Tuesday public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

Kebbi State Government has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a public holiday to enable residents, particularly civil servants, to celebrate the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1448 AH.

The declaration was approved by Governor Nasir Idris and announced in a statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune.

According to the statement, government offices across the state will remain closed on Tuesday, while normal official activities are expected to resume on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

“This is to inform the general public and civil servants that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has approved the declaration of Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a work-free day,” the statement partly read.

It added that the holiday was approved to allow public servants and residents of the state to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar year.

“This is to enable public servants to celebrate the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1448 AH,” the statement continued.

The state government urged residents to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and the continued development of Kebbi State and the country at large.

Idris congratulated Muslim faithful on witnessing the new Islamic year and called on citizens to reflect on the values of sacrifice, tolerance and devotion associated with the Hijrah.

The statement further noted that all government workers are expected to resume duty on Wednesday, June 17, following the one-day public holiday.

The announcement was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris.

Similarly, the Oyo State government has declared Tuesday, 16th June, 2026, a work-free day to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, Hijrah 1448AH.

A press release signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, stated that the state government recognises the importance of the Hijrah in the lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters.

“The Hijrah marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622AD, and is considered a significant event in Islamic history.

“As a gesture of respect and solidarity with the Muslim community, we have declared tomorrow, Tuesday, 16th June, 2026, a work-free day in the state,” Oyelade said.

He urged all residents to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and the country as a whole.

Oyelade further called on everyone to use the opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Hijrah, pray for the well-being of our state and our nation, and come together in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood.

“The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit. Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation,” Oyelade added.

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