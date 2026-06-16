HURIWA urges INEC to recognize PDP’s Turaki-led interim leadership

. As party sweeps Adamawa council poll

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja with Agency report

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain to Nigerians why it has allegedly failed to fully implement judicial decisions relating to the leadership structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said, of particular concern is the refusal of INEC to publicly recognize and implement the leadership arrangements reportedly constituted by the PDP Board of Trustees under the interim leadership of Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, SAN, despite judicial pronouncements that have raised fundamental questions regarding the legitimacy of certain existing party structures.

The party stated, “Why is INEC appearing to selectively respond to developments within the PDP while remaining silent on judicial decisions that carry significant legal implications for the party’s leadership and administrative framework?

“INEC was established as an independent constitutional body charged with the responsibility of conducting elections and regulating political parties in strict compliance with the Constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was not created to choose which court judgments to acknowledge and which to ignore.

“Recent judicial decisions have generated serious legal questions concerning the status of certain PDP officials, the validity of suspensions, the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s nullification of the Ibadan Convention, and actions subsequently taken by individuals and structures linked to that convention.

“These are legal questions requiring legal compliance. They are not matters for political convenience or administrative discretion.”

HURIWA noted that the growing perception among many PDP members and democratic stakeholders that powerful political interests might be benefiting from institutional reluctance to fully address the legal consequences of these judicial pronouncements. “Whether such perceptions are accurate or not, INEC bears a constitutional responsibility to conduct itself in a manner that leaves no room for doubts about its neutrality, independence, and fidelity to the rule of law.

“Furthermore, the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal concerning the status of the former National Legal Adviser, A.K. Ajibade, SAN, has introduced significant legal consequences that cannot be ignored.”

The Court expressly held that Ajibade’s tenure expired in December 2025 and found no evidence establishing any valid re-election thereafter.

According to the group, “The implication of that finding is profound because any legal instructions, authorisations, or processes purportedly undertaken by him after the expiration of his tenure would lack legal validity.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the council election in all the 20 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State where results have been determined so far.

Election is now pending in only one LGA of Numan.

The last election was held on Monday following its postponement from Saturday, June 13 when was conducted in the other LGAs.

There are rumours that the winners are expected to defect to the APC, the party to which Governor Ahmadu Fintiri defected months ago. The council chairmen who had earlier been endorsed to seek another term under PDP, remained in the party.

It is understood that the arrangement for the election had already gone far before the political alignment that had the governor defecting from the PDP in February. Most loyalists of the governor went with him into the APC.

Meanwhile, the state PDP governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections, Chief Maurice Vunobolki, has congratulated the newly elected council chairmen, saying the victory of the PDP is a sign that the party remains popular among the people.

The election was conducted by the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, ADSIEC.

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