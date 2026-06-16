Gov Otti assures on commitment to entertainment, creative industry

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has assured of his administration’s commitment to supporting the creative industry and positioning Abia as a major hub for film production, entertainment, tourism and cultural promotion.

Governor Otti made this known in his office in Umuahia while receiving a delegation of Nollywood practitioners led by Mr. Francis Ifeakandu, who is currently working on a film, ‘The Chronicles of Enyimba City.’

The Governor commended the team members for their resilience, creativity and dedication to producing a film project that seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and development of Abia State, especially, Aba, the Enyimba city.

Governor Otti described the initiative as timely and one that aligns with his administration’s vision of promoting investment, tourism, and economic growth through the creative sector.

He noted that while the government may not directly sponsor private film projects, his administration remains committed to providing the necessary support and enabling environment required for the growth of the entertainment industry in the State.

“I am always careful about the promises I make. I assured you of support, and that support remains available.

“Government will continue to provide an enabling environment and work with stakeholders to ensure that initiatives capable of promoting Abia and creating opportunities for our people succeed,” Gov. 0tti stated.

Drawing from his personal experience in the film industry, the Governor recalled his involvement as a movie producer in the 1990s, emphasising his understanding of the challenges and opportunities within Nollywood.

Governor Otti further disclosed that his administration is actively pursuing plans to establish an Entertainment City in Aba, a project designed to provide world-class infrastructure and facilities for filmmakers, creative professionals, and investors in the entertainment industry.

According to him, government has already commenced necessary processes, including land acquisition and compensation, to bring the project to reality.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and producer of the upcoming film, The Chronicles of Enyimba City, Mr. Francis Ifeakandu, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for his continued support of the project and his transformative leadership across the State.

He informed the Governor that the production team had successfully conducted auditions across all local government areas of Abia State and extended the exercise to neighbouring States and cities.

He noted that the project, described by industry consultants as one of the largest film productions in Africa, is designed to tell the story of Abia, promote its culture, and project its positive image to the global audience.

Mr. Ifeakandu also revealed that the film project features over 2,000 cast and is structured into six seasons with five episodes each, capturing various aspects of the State’s history, culture, tourism potential, and developmental strides.

He commended Governor Otti’s infrastructural achievements, particularly the transformation of key roads and public facilities, noting that members of the visiting Nollywood team who had not visited Abia for a long time were impressed by the remarkable changes they witnessed during their tour of the State.

The producer appealed for continued government support towards the successful completion of the film project, stressing that the film would not only restore Abia’s historical prominence in Nigeria’s movie industry but also generate employment opportunities and attract investments into the State.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a gift to the Governor by the leader of the group.

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, the Chief of staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Ph.D, Senior Assistant to the Governor on Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, Mrs Matilda Anyamele, Chairman and DG of GADA, Ide John Udeagbala and Arc. Uche Ukeje, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment, Mr. Justice Martins (J – Martins) and other government officials were present during the visit.

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