Despite deregistration ruling, Accord’ll be on ballot, Adeleke assures supporters

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has assured supporters of the Accord Party that the party will remain on the ballot for the August 15 governorship election.

Daily Champion recalls that a Federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the Accord Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and three other political parties.

Reacting at a press conference on Monday, he described the ruling as an affront to the authority of the Court of Appeal and an abuse of court process.

He stressed that the Court of Appeal had earlier stayed proceedings on the matter until October, making the lower court’s action surprising, adding that legal steps had already been taken to challenge the ruling.

He said, “On the deregistration of some political parties, the action of the Federal High Court is clearly an affront on the Court of Appeal, an abuse of court process and an open threat against the integrity of the electoral process.

“Our lawyers have taken necessary steps to right the wrong. It is on record that the Court of Appeal had stayed proceedings on the matter till October. We are therefore surprised that the lower court proceeded to act on a matter already acted upon by the higher court.

“I call on Osun people to remain calm. The judgement cannot stay; Accord will be on the ballot; we will be on the ballot ; and we will win resoundingly on August 15th.

“Our people are reassured that efforts by Osun APC to stop our re-election have failed. Our flag off rally is holding tomorrow. Let us troop out enmasse to grace the occasion.”