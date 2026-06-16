Breaking: Court orders Sowore’s arrest over failure to attend trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, following his failure to attend his trial.

Sowore was billed to open his defence to a two-count cybercrime charge the Department of State Services (DSS) filed against him for calling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” in a social media post.

The defendant opted to represent himself before the court after his legal team withdrew from the case.

However, at the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, he failed to appear before the court, even though he had sent a letter explaining that he had travelled to Lagos in search of lawyers to defend him.

Details to follow:

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