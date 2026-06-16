Aspirants’ forum urges NDC’s national leadership to reject Enugu’s list of candidates

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The forum of aspirants of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Enugu State has rejected the primary elections conducted by the party in the State, alleging high-handedness by certain leaders of the party in the state during the congress.

As a result, they call on the leadership of the party at the national level to convene a stakeholders meeting to redress the issue, claiming that the process was hijacked.

They made the call in a communique after a meeting held in Enugu on Monday. A number of the aggrieved aspirants signed the communique to show their discontent with the outcome of the congress.

The communique was signed by Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, Chief VinMartin Obiora Ilo, Hon. Joseph Udedi, Engr. Eze Izuchukwu Alex, Hon. Felix Chijindu Uzodinma, Hon. Obiora Obasi, Engr. Agu Cyprain Ifeanyi among others

The communique reads, “The Aspirants of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from Enugu State met on Monday, 15th June 2026 at Enugu to review the state of the party in Enugu State towards party unity and the ongoing process for the emergence of credible Candidates for the 2027 General Elections.

After extensive consultation and deliberations, the meeting unanimously resolved as follows:

“That the aspirants reject in its entirety the primary election process in Enugu State.

“That no valid primary election was conducted in Enugu State, as neither a direct primary nor any attempt for consensus arrangement took place between aspirants and stakeholders as prescribed by the party’s guidelines for 2027 election primaries in tandem with extant Electoral Act of 2026 (as amended).

“That the aspirants observed with grave concern that a small clique hijacked the party structures and truncated the party primaries in Enugu State, thereby excluding the majority of stakeholders, aspirants, and grassroots members from participating in critical decisions affecting the future of the party.

“That at no time in the entire primary process did His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo meet with aspirants and stakeholders towards a consensus arrangement as stipulated in the party guidelines and extant electoral laws.

“That the forum of Aspirants hereby passes a vote of no confidence on the State Party leader, His Excellency Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Mathias Omeh, Major-General Fidelis Azinta (rtd) and Mr. John Nwokeabia for high-handedness, gross abuse of trust, partiality, lack of accountability in the affairs of the party in Enugu State, anti party activities, including promoting aspirants who can not win elections.

“That the Forum of Aspirants highly condemn the excessive financial extortion and exploitation of aspirants within the party in Enugu State.

“That the entire nomination process is lacking in transparency, accountability and shrouded in manipulation, irregularities and conduct inconsistent with the values and principles upon which the party was founded.

“That the aspirants unequivocally state that the primary process clearly undermines party guidelines for 2027 election primaries and thus contravenes the Electoral Act 2026 (as amended).

“That good members of our great party are joining other parties in droves because of apparent injustice, lack of equity and lack of direction at the Enugu West NDC.