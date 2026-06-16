Anambra Police nab 2 suspects over adulterated alcoholic beverages

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad/VCRU have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the production and distribution of adulterated alcoholic beverages in the state.

The suspects, identified as 42-year-old Ikechukwu Okeke and Okeke Chukwuemeka 38, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, 15th June 2026, following credible intelligence received by the Police.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a syndicate specializing in the adulteration and counterfeiting of various alcoholic beverages.

He said that in the course of interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and subsequently led operatives to their mini-factory.

Ikenga said, “At the facility, Police operatives recovered several suspected adulterated alcoholic products, including Seaman’s Schnapps, McDowell’s, Eagle Schnapps, Elliot Hot Drinks, and Baileys Fresh Cream, as well as dangerous chemicals allegedly used in the production process.

“Also recovered were numerous empty bottles, labels and other packaging materials intended for the continued manufacture of the counterfeit drinks.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody, while the exhibits have been secured for forensic examination and evidential purposes.”

He added that the investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and uncover the extent of their operations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in state,, CP Ikioye Orutugu has commended the operatives for the successful operation and warned individuals engaged in the production and distribution of counterfeit consumable products to desist or face the full weight of the law.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2