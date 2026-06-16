Amukpe–Escravos pipeline sale row raises fresh questions over transparency, investor confidence

Renewed efforts to revive the previously terminated sale of a 40 per cent stake in the Amukpe–Escravos Pipeline have triggered fresh scrutiny of transparency and governance practices in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, with a policy expert warning that the handling of the transaction could influence investor confidence at a time when the country is competing aggressively for scarce global energy capital.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Managing Director of Policy Management Consult Services, Jide Olatuyi, said concerns surrounding the transaction extend beyond commercial interests and strike at the heart of governance, transparency, and the credibility of Nigeria’s investment environment.

“The contract was terminated,” Olatuyi said. “What stakeholders are saying is that there is a need for a new competitive bidding process rather than attempting to revive a failed transaction.”

The controversy has intensified amid scrutiny of the asset’s valuation. The earlier transaction involving the 40 per cent stake was priced at approximately $243 million before collapsing over unmet contractual obligations. Independent assessments conducted in 2025 reportedly valued the same stake at between $544 million and $641 million.

The significant disparity between the earlier transaction price and the more recent valuations has fuelled calls for a fresh competitive bidding exercise to ensure that the asset reflects prevailing market conditions and delivers maximum value.

Rejecting suggestions that opposition to the proposed transaction is driven by sentiment or commercial rivalry, Olatuyi insisted that the debate centres on governance standards within the petroleum industry.

“I don’t think it is about sentiment at all,” he said. “It is about governance in the oil and gas sector.”

According to him, Nigeria’s challenge is no longer limited to attracting investors but also ensuring that investors have confidence in the integrity of the country’s commercial and regulatory processes.

“If you are not committed to transparency, it becomes a problem for investors,” he said. “If you cannot build trust and confidence in the sector, capital will go elsewhere.”

Olatuyi said several stakeholders, including project lenders such as Sterling Bank and AMCON, have advocated a transparent process that reflects current market realities and updated asset valuations.

The Amukpe–Escravos Pipeline, which has a transportation capacity of about 160,000 barrels per day and has maintained uptime above 95 per cent, remains one of Nigeria’s most strategic crude evacuation assets. The pipeline plays a critical role in transporting crude from inland production fields to export terminals in the Niger Delta.

Olatuyi urged authorities to ensure that any future transaction involving the asset is conducted through an open, transparent, and competitive process capable of inspiring investor confidence and safeguarding public value.

The debate comes at a time when the Federal Government is seeking to attract substantial investment into the energy sector and expand critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The eventual outcome of the Amukpe–Escravos Pipeline transaction could serve as a major test of Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, valuation discipline, and investor protection.

As global competition for energy capital intensifies, governance standards may prove just as important as resource endowment in determining where investment flows.

Officials of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and members of the technical committee that supervised the original transaction did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.