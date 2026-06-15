Tinubu approves SEDC’s N150bn to fast-track industrialization

Beneficiaries and graduates of South East skill up agenda.

JQCOB OGODO, Abakaliki

In line with Present Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the development of South East region to inclusive growth and equitable distribution of resources, the Federal government approved N150bn under the region development commission to fast – track industrialization.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagements (South East), Mrs Chioma Nweze made this known on the occasion of the graduation and empowerment ceremony of pioneer trainees of the skill up south east programme in Abakaliki.

Nweze said that South East skill up agenda has graduated 95 young men and women who walked into the Vocational Centre with empty hands but hungry hearts drawn from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo — one from each of the Local Government Areas that made up the region.

She announced that through the programme, they are raising a generation of skilled, confident, and self-sufficient young people who will not only create wealth for themselves but contribute meaningfully to the economy of their region, adding that the milestone aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision for the South-East.

To the graduates, the Special Assistant admonished them to remember that what they were given are the tools and seeds capital under the Renewed Hope Agenda and tasked them plant it, water it with hard work and let their success stories inspire future trainees and small-scale businesses and cooperatives across their communities.

“Few months ago, 95 young men and women walked into this Vocational Centre with empty hands but hungry hearts. They came from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo — one from each LGA of our great region.

“Today, they leave as tailors, fashion designers, and will be entrepreneurs. Today, they leave with skill, with dignity, and with tools. This is what we mean by Skill-Up South East Agenda.

The programme gave them more than training. It gave them financial literacy, because skill without business sense is poverty in fine clothes. And today, each of our fashion designers will go home with a brand-new sewing machine and start up funds to start immediately.

“Through this programme, we are raising a generation of skilled, confident, and self-sufficient young people who will not only create wealth for themselves but contribute meaningfully to the economy of our region.

Nweze mentioned other areas of reform in the south east region under the administration of President Tinubu to include the Eastern Rail Line connecting Aba, Onitsha, Enugu and Nsukka which is under federal focus to unlock over ₦50 billion annual trade.

She disclosed that infrastructure is rising across the region with Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, Abakaliki/Afikpo, Trans Sahara, Onitsha to Owerri, Ndibe Beach Flyover, Oferekpe Flyover , adding that Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the 56.10-kilometre Umuahia-Aba section are being reconstructed.

“Mr. President’s commitment is not only in roads. It is also in human capital. The Renewed Hope Skills Centres are being proposed for Abia and Anambra to serve artisans and apprentices .

“Under Nelfund, ₦45.6 billion in student loans have already reached South-East students, with another ₦50 billion to be released. In health, in agriculture, and in other indices of the economy , he is making inroads surely and steadily,” she concluded.

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