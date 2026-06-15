The imperative of backing the NNPC reforms

As the new board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited intensify efforts to restructure and revitalize the company’s business units, all stakeholders in the Nigerian economy should fully support the transformation agenda.

We strongly believe that the reforms currently underway are designed not merely to improve operational efficiency within the national oil company but to position it as a commercially competitive enterprise capable of driving Nigeria’s broader economic aspirations. At a time when the country is searching for sustainable pathways to growth amid persistent economic challenges, the success of NNPC Limited’s transformation has become a matter of national importance.

The significance of these reforms extends far beyond the confines of the petroleum industry. Nigeria continues to grapple with fiscal pressures, foreign exchange constraints, inflationary challenges and the urgent need to expand productive economic activity. In this environment, the performance of NNPC Limited is intrinsically linked to the nation’s economic fortunes. This is because the company occupies a strategic position within Nigeria’s development architecture, and its ability to function effectively will have profound implications for government revenue, industrial growth, energy security and macroeconomic stability.

This reality becomes even more compelling when viewed against the changing dynamics of the global energy market. Shifting trade relationships, evolving geopolitical alignments and growing competition for energy investments are creating new opportunities for resource-rich countries to strengthen their positions in international markets. For Nigeria to take advantage of these opportunities, it requires a strong, commercially driven and globally competitive national oil company capable of maximizing the value of the country’s hydrocarbon resources and expanding participation across the energy value chain.

For decades, the petroleum sector has remained the backbone of the Nigerian economy, accounting for the bulk of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. Despite longstanding efforts to diversify the economy, oil and gas continue to dominate export receipts and provide critical support for public expenditure. It is therefore impossible to separate the fortunes of NNPC Limited from the overall health of the Nigerian economy. A strong national oil company contributes to national prosperity, while a weak one inevitably constrains economic progress.

Unfortunately, we note with concern that the history of NNPC Ltd and its predecessor structures has been characterized by challenges that have limited its ability to perform as an efficient commercial enterprise. Excessive political interference, bureaucratic bottlenecks and conflicting mandates often undermined operational effectiveness and weakened the company’s business foundations. Instead of functioning primarily on the basis of commercial principles, strategic decisions were frequently influenced by political considerations, resulting in inefficiencies that diminished competitiveness and eroded value creation.

Sadly, the consequences of these structural weaknesses became evident across the company’s operations. Over time, NNPC Ltd lagged behind peer national oil companies around the world in commercial performance, innovation, profitability and strategic growth. Rather than emerging as a dominant player throughout Nigeria’s petroleum industry, the company frequently found itself operating as a marginal participant and financial stakeholder in ventures largely driven by its partners.

In the upstream industry, declining crude oil production, investment uncertainties and persistent security concerns undermined Nigeria’s standing in the global energy market. Production levels frequently fell below expectations, weakening the country’s influence within multilateral organizations such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and limiting its ability to maximize the benefits of its vast hydrocarbon resources.

Predictably, the decline in the fortunes of the national oil company had wider economic consequences as reduced crude oil exports constrained foreign exchange earnings, intensified pressure on the Naira and contributed to inflationary pressures that continue to affect households and businesses alike. The inability to guarantee stable domestic fuel supply also created opportunities for market distortions and supply imbalances, often translating into higher energy costs for consumers and increased production expenses for manufacturers and other productive sectors of the economy.

It is against this backdrop that the ongoing restructuring of NNPC Limited should be understood and appreciated. The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was intended to reestablish a commercially oriented national oil company capable of competing effectively with leading energy enterprises around the world while delivering value to its shareholders, the Nigerian people. Therefore, there is no doubt that the current reform programme at NNPC Ltd represents an important step toward realizing that objective.

The reconstitution of the company’s board and the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer signal a deliberate attempt to break from past practices and establish a leadership structure equipped with the expertise, industry performance pedigree and professional competence required to address longstanding institutional weaknesses. Also, the composition of the new board, which includes highly respected industry professionals with extensive operational and commercial experience, has inspired confidence that the company is serious about pursuing meaningful change.

Encouragingly, there are already positive signs that the reform process is producing tangible results, as the company’s recent operational reports indicate notable improvements across several critical business segments. For instance, crude oil production has increased to nearly 1.8 million barrels per day, representing the highest level achieved in five years, while NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) has also recorded significant gains in output.

Important milestones have also been reached in the implementation of new Production Sharing Contracts (PDCs) designed to unlock deep-water gas development opportunities and strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

Equally noteworthy is the progress being recorded in the gas sector, which is increasingly regarded as the bridge between Nigeria’s hydrocarbon wealth and its long-term industrial transformation.

Under the new leadership, NNPC Ltd has accelerated the development of critical gas infrastructure intended to support the emergence of a more integrated and reliable gas economy capable of powering industries, supporting electricity generation and expanding fertilizer production. In addition, significant advances have been reported on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, while the commissioning of the ANOH-OB3 infrastructure and expansion of domestic gas supply agreements further demonstrate the company’s commitment to unlocking value across the gas value chain.

The reform agenda has also extended to corporate governance and transparency with the restoration of monthly operational reports and the introduction of earnings calls, which jointly represent important steps toward strengthening accountability and rebuilding public trust. The new corporate initiatives mark a significant departure from a period when stakeholders often had limited visibility into the company’s operations and financial performance.

Greater transparency not only enhances public confidence but also strengthens the company’s attractiveness to both domestic and international investors.

In the area of financial management, the company has reported reductions in liabilities alongside the resumption of consistent remittances to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).These developments in our view, suggest a renewed emphasis on fiscal discipline and responsible corporate stewardship, both of which are essential at a time when government revenues remain under pressure and public finances require greater stability.

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the ongoing transformation is the renewed focus on restoring domestic refining capacity. For several decades, Nigeria has endured the paradox of being one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers while remaining heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products. The collapse of local refining capacity contributed significantly to foreign exchange shortages, exposed the country to global supply disruptions and imposed unnecessary costs on consumers and businesses.

Because of this, the government’s objective of achieving substantial public-sector refining output by 2030 through the rehabilitation of existing facilities and the development of new infrastructure is therefore both ambitious and necessary.

Equally important is the company’s adoption of the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model for the management of refinery assets, reflecting a recognition that these facilities must operate as commercially viable enterprises rather than perpetual drains on public resources.

Also, the company’s decision to maintain collaboration with the Dangote Refinery through crude supply arrangements and the retention of its equity stake also commands exceptional plaudits. Such partnerships should not be viewed as competitive rivalries but as complementary efforts aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s refining ecosystem. The combination of public and private refining capacity has the potential to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence and create a more competitive domestic petroleum products market.

We strongly believe that the benefits of a successful turnaround at NNPC Ltd would extend well beyond the energy sector. A revitalized national oil company would stimulate growth in ancillary industries, create employment opportunities, deepen local content participation and attract foreign direct investment. Increased refining capacity and stable fuel supply would help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, moderate inflationary pressures and lower the cost of doing business across the economy. At the same time, stronger performance across the company’s business units would reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading energy producer, creating opportunities for expanded exports of refined products, natural gas and other value-added energy products.

However, these objectives cannot be achieved if the company remains trapped in the cycle of political interference and institutional instability that characterized much of its history. Sustainable reform requires consistency, managerial autonomy and the freedom for professionals to make decisions based on sound commercial principles rather than short-term political considerations. While accountability and public scrutiny remain indispensable, they must be directed toward strengthening institutions and improving performance rather than undermining reform efforts.

Experience from successful national oil companies around the world has shown that state ownership and commercial excellence are not mutually exclusive. Companies such as Petrobras, Equinor, Petronas and Saudi Aramco have achieved remarkable success because they combined strong governance frameworks with operational independence, professional management and long-term strategic planning. So, it is a matter of necessity for Nigeria to embrace the same philosophy if it hopes to build a national oil company capable of competing successfully on the global stage.

At this critical moment, therefore, stakeholders must resist the temptation to view the reforms through the narrow window of politics or the failures of the past. The ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd is in the national interest and ultimately about securing Nigeria’s economic future. The company remains central to the nation’s energy architecture, and its success or failure will have far-reaching consequences for government revenue, industrial development, employment generation and macroeconomic stability. Rebuilding the national oil company is not merely a corporate undertaking; it is a national imperative.

For this reason, the current efforts by the board and management of NNPC Ltd to reposition the company deserve broad-based support from government, industry participants, labour unions, investors, civil society organizations and the Nigerian public. The reforms should be encouraged through constructive engagement, sustained oversight and collective goodwill. If consistently implemented and protected from disruptive interference, the ongoing restructuring has the potential to transform NNPC Ltd into a globally competitive energy enterprise and, more importantly, a powerful catalyst for Nigeria’s long-awaited economic transformation.

For a better society

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