Sultan urges Muslims to watch for new moon to mark Islamic New Year

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to participate in the sighting of the new moon of Muharram 1448AH, which will determine the commencement of the Islamic New Year.

The directive was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, Monday, June 15, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Zulhijjah 1447AH, has been designated for the nationwide sighting of the Muharram crescent, the first month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, 15th June, 2026 which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulhijja 1447AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1448AH.”

The Sultan urged Muslims across the country to observe the sky after sunset and report any authentic sighting of the new moon through established traditional channels.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Muharram 4448AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA),” the statement added.

The moon-sighting exercise serves as the basis for determining the beginning of a new Islamic month and is observed by Muslim communities in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Muharram holds special significance in Islam as one of the four sacred months and marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, which determines major religious events and observances.

The Sultanate Council is expected to announce the official commencement of Muharram after receiving and verifying reports from across the country.

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