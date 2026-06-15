Sowore calls for Nationwide Anti-Tinubu protests Today- Monday

CHINWE ODITA

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has called on Nigerians to stage nationwide protests on Monday to demand the removal of President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his verified Facebook page Sunday, Sowore urged citizens to “come out in every city, town, street, and public square across the country” to express dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration.

“The message must be loud and clear, Tinubu must go,” he wrote.

The call comes days after Sowore was reportedly hospitalised following a police crackdown on Democracy Day protests in Abuja on Friday.

He has been a consistent critic of the Tinubu government and has previously mobilised #RevolutionNow demonstrations.

As of Sunday evening, there was no official response from the presidency or the police on security measures for Monday.

Protest organisers have not released specific convergence points, but Sowore’s post called for mobilisation in communities nationwide.

The Democracy Day protests on Friday saw confrontations between security operatives and demonstrators in Abuja and other cities, with arrests reported.

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