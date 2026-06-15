Police, civilians comply with govt’s directive, vacate Onitsha SDP house

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Palpable fear reportedly gripped occupants (police personnel and civilians) of the controversial defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP house situated along Niger Street, Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State, forcing them to immediately park out following a two-week ultimatum issued to them to vacate or have themselves to blame.

When Daily Champion got to the party house, the occupants were seen carrying their belongings to unknown destinations in droves.

Recall that the occupants had earlier staged a protest when they were served with an ejection notice through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Limited, based in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the property has been leased out to a businessman by the Federal Government through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd at the cost of #37,612,978.00 and quit notice served on the occupants.

The occupants confirmed the ejection notice but lamented the short timeframe of two weeks and pleaded that they should be given up to three months or end of this year.

In their protest earlier, the aggrieved tenants, some of who carried leaves, explained that they live with their families and as bread winners should be given enough time to vacate.

They admitted receiving #300,000 per occupant as compensation to enable them look for alternative places of living and finance such apartments they may have found.

The lease offer by the FG to Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd read in part thus: “The Presidency. Implementation committee of the white paper on the commission of inquiry into the alienation of Federal Government landed property”.

Earlier, One of the occupants, Delight Okwuegbulem, had said, “We are not saying we will not park out, what we are saying is that they should give us more time. Initially, they told us three months and later said two weeks.

“We can not find an alternative place in two weeks, at least three months to end of this year. I have stayed here for three years. The time frame they gave us is too short,” he pleaded

In her lamentation, a woman resident, Mrs Anthonia Onyebuchi, stated that, “We have not seen houses to park in, since the time they served us the quit notice till now we have not rested as we continue to look for alternative place. They should help us by giving us six months or more,” she cried out.

In his swift reaction when contacted, the scribe of Onitsha South council area, Paul Onuachala, insisted that the house in question belongs to Onitsha South local Government area and warned that nobody or group should lay claim to it.

His words: “The property belongs to Onitsha South Local Government area, so they have no right to sell or lease it. The person selling it or leasing it has no genuine title, so how can he sell.

“The property in question is a right issue that belongs to Onitsha South local Government area that inherited it from old Onitsha Urban council, down to Onitsha Local Government and now to Onitsha South Local Government area. If Fegge local Government is created, the property will belong to Fegge Local Government area,” he stated.

On the issue of Ogbo family of Umuasele village Onitsha (claiming ownership) vs National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA having a pending case in court over ownership of the property, the council secretary reiterated that NIWA does not navigate in the house but in the river and as such has no business it.

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