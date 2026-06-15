NCDMB’s oil and gas park to become operational Q4

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Nigerian oil and gas park scheme (NOGaPS) at Emeyal-1 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state will become operational by the fourth quarter of 2026, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed.

Towards the target date, the NCDMB is set to install a 2.5-megawatt compressed Natural Gas (CNG) power plant at the park. The power plant is one of the key steps to getting the facility operational as it will provide a reliable and sustainable electricity supply to support industrial operations within the park.

The General Manager of Corporate Communications NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, gave the assurance after an assessment visit to the facility by key personnel of the Board on Friday.

The tour revealed significant progress across key infrastructure and support systems designed to position the facility as a major industrial hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme was conceived to deepen Nigerian content by providing a conducive environment for the manufacturing of components, equipment and other inputs required by the oil and gas industry, while creating employment opportunities for over 2000 persons when fully operational, and stimulating economic growth.

Giving further insights into the current state of the facility, Manager Strategy and Transformation projects, NCDMB, Mr. Olubisi Okunola explained that several critical facilities within the park have been completed and are ready for use, these include manufacturing shop floors a fully functional water treatment plant well equipped accommodation facilities, modern classrooms an amphitheater and residential apartments for trainers, facilitators and visiting guests.

In addition to the CNG power plant, NCDMB has also completed key power infrastructure, including the switchgear building, transformers and heavy-duty generators,to further enhance the park’s capacity for manufacturing activities, the board has also awarded a contract for the sand-filling of ponds located within the facility.

Upon completion of the sand-filling exercise, six manufacturing sheds will be constructed on the reclaimed land to provide industrial spaces for prospective investors and service providers. Environmental maintenance activities are also ongoing, with landscaping and routine facility upkeep being carried out across the park to preserve existing infrastructure and maintain operational readiness.

Ongoing works at the facility are focused on ensuring that all supporting infrastructure and utilities required for seamless operations are fully in place ahead of the park’s planned operational date.

When operational, the park scheme will serve as a strategic platform for the growth of indigenous manufacturing and service companies, reduce dependence on imported oil and gas components, create employment opportunities for Nigerians, and strengthen local participation across the oil and gas value chain.

The NCDMB remains committed to the successful delivery of the project in line with its mandate of developing in-country capacity and advancing Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.

For a better society

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