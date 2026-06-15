My preparation, performance, aspiration – UTME highest scorer

Master Rhema Ugwuede, the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in King’s College, Lagos, has said that his preparation for the examination was guided by determination, discipline and consistency.

The SS3 student, who scored 363 in the examination, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ugwuede, also the school’s Captain, scored 72 marks in the English Language, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 95 in Chemistry.

He said that his preparation was also guided by a personal target rather than the spirit of competition.

“Months of steady study, sacrifices and focus gave me confidence ahead of the examination,” he told NAN.

Ugwuede, however, said that his outstanding performance brought both joy and disbelief to him.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, I was just asking if it was real. My siblings, parents and I shouted so much that the noise of jubilation woke almost everyone in our compound,” he said.

The student said that although he prepared well and hoped for a good result, he didn’t know it would be that outstanding.

He expressed gratitude to God for his performance.

“Honestly, I did not fully believe in my abilities. I give the credit to God.”

He thanked his family, teachers and friends for support throughout the preparation period, saying that his parents created a conducive environment at home, while his siblings encouraged him.

“My parents reduced chores for me and always checked if I needed anything.

”My friends and teachers played key roles in keeping me motivated.”

He said he had shifted his focus to excellence in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination and pursuing his dream course, Systems Engineering, at the University of Lagos.

He advised students to aim high, stay focused and consistent, stressing that success would require discipline, patience, and determination.

“I encourage my friends to aim high so that even if they fall, they fall among stars.”

Ugwuede expressed concern about the decline in reading culture among students.

He said that there was a need to address the decline.

He called for stronger measures to curb examination malpractice, saying that true success would come through hard work.

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