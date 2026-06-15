Kidnap attempt: IPOB denies involvement, says DSS are pathological liars

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to alleged claim by Department of State Security Services, DSS of foiling attempt by Eastern Security Network, ESN, of plot to kidnap WAEC students in South East zone, describing the secret police as pathological liars.

Reacting through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, it said. “This is yet another desperate and poorly scripted fabrication by the Department of State Services (DSS) peddling claims of, “foiled ESN plot” to kidnap WAEC students in the South East. They are pathological liars.”

The movement denied ever kidnapping or killing innocent people of Biafra, adding that its interest is the struggle to actualize a Biafran state through referendum, adding that it has no business with kidnapping as alleged by DSS.

“Just last week, they flew the kite of a death sentence, hoping our leader would buckle. Little did they know that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has already survived four well-planned assassination attempts, as confirmed in a recent video.

“Those deluded enough to believe baseless, moronic death threats can intimidate him do not know the man. Such wicked tactics only expose their desperation and harden our resolve.

“These fabrications upon fabrications, deliberately timed with every positive development in Kanu’s case, are calculated attempts to deceive the gullible and shift focus from the real issues. IPOB has consistently maintained that we do not target innocent civilians, school children, or WAEC candidates.

“Our struggle is a legitimate, peaceful quest for self-determination and freedom from oppression, marginalization and systemic injustice, not the harassment of our own people.

“The Eastern Security Network (ESN) remains resolute and unwavering in defending our ancestral land from marauding Fulani killer-herdsmen and other existential threats. The DSS and Nigerian state should stop their cheap propaganda against ESN and instead confront the abominable activities of armed bandits ravaging indigenous communities across Nigeria, including the escalating mayhem in Yorubaland.

“This pattern of dawn raids, pajama arrests, planted evidence, and ethnic scapegoating is a tired, discredited tactic designed to blackmail the Biafra restoration movement, prolong the illegal detention of our leader, and divert attention from nationwide governance failures. It will not succeed. The more lies they manufacture, the more resolute, united, and determined the Biafran people become.

“We urge the international community, human rights bodies, and all people of conscience to reject this propaganda and focus on the ironclad evidence of jurisdictional nullities, fair hearing violations, and procedural illegalities detailed in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Appellant’s Brief, a document now causing sleepless nights in the corridors of power.

“The Biafran spirit is unbreakable. Every fabrication strengthens our fire. Every distraction accelerates our victory,” IPOB stated.

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