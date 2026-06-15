Imo ex-Dpty Gov charges Nigerians on peaceful co-existence

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Looking at Democracy as a system of government of the people and for the people, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has described reiterated democracy as a panacea for sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

Prince Madumere who addressed journalists in Owerri the state capital on Sunday, charged Nigerians on peaceful co- existence, connectivity, unity, cohesion and good governance.

Madumere, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Imo East Senatorial District, advised Nigerians to renew their mindset and believe that democracy represents the roadmap for industrial revolution, infrastructure renewal and job creation for our teeming youths.

Prince Madumere called on leadership at all levels to place the interest of the populace above personal and political considerations, emphasizing that the true essence of democracy dwells in accountability, service delivery, transparency, and Inclusivity.

He said, “As our nation commemorated another Democracy Day on June 12, I, Prince Eze Madumere, urged Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices made by our democratic heroes and the collective responsibility required to sustain and strengthen democratic governance.”

According to him, Democracy Day remains a symbol of the people’s power, resilience, and unwavering determination to build a nation founded on justice, equity, freedom and the rule of law.

Madumere, a human capital development expert, stressed that while Nigeria has made significant progress in its democratic journey, there is a need for greater commitment to good governance, accountability, security, economic growth, and welfare of the citizenry.

The Imo East Senatorial hopeful reaffirmed commitment to championing policies and initiatives that will promote development, create opportunities for the youths, empower women, strengthen local economic base and ensure effective representation of the people.

He expressed optimism in the Nigerian trajectory and encouraged the citizens not to lose hope in the Nigerian project but to continue to participate actively in the democratic process while working together to build a more prosperous and united nation.

The former Deputy Governor extended warm felicitations to the good people of Owerri Zone, Imo State, and Nigerians across the country on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us renew our faith in our nation and recommit ourselves to the ideals of democracy. Together, we can build a society where justice prevails, opportunities abound, and every citizen can aspire to a better future,” he submitted

Prince Madumere wished the people of Owerri Zone, Imo State, and all Nigerians a peaceful, joyful, and memorable Democracy Day celebration.

“As we approach another election season, I appeal to the electorate, stakeholders of Imo State and Owerri zone extraction to holistically embrace the paradigm shift, through the “Journey of Grace’ for the emancipation and elevation of the zone as a new Owerri Senatorial zone is possible.'”

For a better society

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