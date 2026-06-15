Hundreds benefit as NGO offers Free Medical Outreach to Okota

Founder Voices of Hope Mrs Uchenna Ofomata ( middle) poses with personnel and doctors.

In a significant boost to grassroots healthcare access, the Voice of Hope Women Foundation, in partnership with Mednoral Pharmaceutical Limited, provided free medical services to hundreds of residents in the Okota community of Lagos.

The outreach was held at 32 Dele Orisabiyi Street, as a team of medical practitioners offered free medical consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, health education, counseling, and essential medications. Organizers said the programme delivered much-needed relief to many vulnerable residents who struggle to afford routine healthcare amid rising costs.

Mrs. Uchenna Ofomata, Convener and of the initiative, explained that the outreach aligned with the organisation’s mission while extending beyond its core focus on women.

“Our focus is largely on vulnerable women because the foundation is women-centered. However, we believe healthcare is a basic necessity for everyone, which is why men and children were also encouraged to participate,” she said.

Mrs. Ofomata lauded Mednoral Pharmaceutical Ltd for the partnerships as they provided resources and medical expense for the successful medical outreach.

She stressed the importance of preventive care, noting that many people in the community unknowingly live with conditions like hypertension and diabetes until they become severe.

“One of the major challenges we face in our communities is that people often seek medical attention only when their conditions have become severe. Through this outreach, we want to encourage residents to embrace regular health checks because early detection can prevent complications, reduce medical expenses and save lives,” she added.

She described health as one of life’s greatest assets and urged women, who often neglect their own wellbeing while caring for families, to prioritize self-care.

The Chairperson, at the event, Mrs. Ezeagu Ifeoma Bridget, said the medical outreach complemented the group’s recent food empowerment programme and reflected a holistic approach to supporting families facing economic hardship.

“We realized that many people are facing difficult economic realities, and this can take a toll on their health. That is why we decided to bring healthcare closer to the people by partnering with Mednoral Pharmaceutical Limited,” she said.

Mrs. Ezeagu commended Mednoral Pharmaceutical for donating drugs and medical supplies, describing the partnership as crucial for reaching underserved populations.

Representing Mednoral Pharmaceutical Limited, Mrs. Edith Kalu said the collaboration underscored the company’s commitment to community health.

“The essence of this partnership is to take healthcare to the grassroots. Healthcare should not be a privilege reserved for a few; it should be accessible to everyone,” she stated.

Beneficiaries praised the outreach as timely and impactful. Mrs. Nwachukwu Doris, one of those who attended, said:

“I came here to check my blood pressure and sugar level, but I received much more than I expected. Many people in this community cannot afford regular hospital visits, so this programme has been a blessing to us.”

Mr. Emeka Ihejirika echoed the sentiment, calling the intervention a demonstration of genuine concern for ordinary Nigerians struggling financially.

Participants expressed hope that similar programmes would continue and expand to other communities, highlighting the role of community-based organisations and private sector partners in bridging healthcare gaps.

The outreach ended with the distribution of medications and further counseling, reinforcing calls for sustained efforts to promote preventive healthcare and improve quality of life at the grassroots level.

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