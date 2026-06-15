Group calls for Adeleke’s intervention over Osun murder case

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A youth advocacy group has urged Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to halt the stoppage of deployment of a police investigator, CSP Moses Lohor and alleged shielding of suspects linked to a murder case in Osun State.

The group, OneForest Youth Initiative under Centre for Democratic Accountability and Public Safety (CDAPS) through its State branch Focal Person, Olaide Adejare, condemned the alleged hostility towards Lohor, a police officer whose professional record and recent accomplishments have further strengthened public confidence in his capacity to combat crime and criminality.

Adejare stressed that Lohor led the rescue of the younger sister of ex-Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu with her two children in Oyo State from a kidnapper’s den.

He expressed concern over resistance against redeployment of Lohor, saying “While Nigerians are celebrating CSP Lohor’s exploits, the people of Osun State are left wondering why Governor Ademola Adeleke has consistently shown discomfort over the officer’s deployment and possible return to Osun State.”

He recalled that during Lohor’s previous assignment in Osun State as head of the former Inspector-General of Police Special Squad, he distinguished himself for fighting criminal elements which guaranteed public safety.

He said, “CSP Lohor’s team arrested an appointee of Governor Ademola Adeleke, one Olalekan Emir linked to murder and other crimes. Also, another appointee, Nurudeen Alowonle was apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Adeleke subsequently secured the release of the suspects and made them to invade justice by not standing trial in Court,” he alleged.

He described the development as a threat to justice and a dangerous signal that could erode public confidence in the nation’s security and judicial institutions.

The Focal Person claimed that Adeleke is preventing the redeployment of Lohor and also shielding his appointees by giving them a place in Government House as their sanctuary.

”We call on Governor Adeleke to stop all actions capable of undermining public confidence in security agencies and to demonstrate unequivocal support for officers committed to combating crime in Osun State.”

For a better society

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