Defence Minister calls for unified approach to address security challenges

CHUDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has called for a unified, whole-of-society approach to addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The Minister made the call at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026, which took place on Saturday, 13th June 2026 at NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

According to him, national security can no longer be achieved through military efforts alone, but must be driven by strong collaboration among government institutions, the private sector, and local communities.

General Musa observed that contemporary threats, including terrorism, banditry, cybercrime, and infrastructure vandalism, are increasingly complex, technology-driven, and often sustained by local support networks. He therefore emphasised the critical role of citizens in providing timely intelligence and denying criminal elements safe havens.

Outlining the framework for a modern security ecosystem, the Minister identified three key pillars: effective government leadership and coordination, sustained investment in local defence innovation and industrial capacity, and strengthened community partnerships built on trust and accountability.

He further advocated structured and regulated public-private partnerships to enhance intelligence gathering, safeguard critical infrastructure, and improve rapid response capabilities, while ensuring strict adherence to national laws and standards.

To advance national security objectives, General Musa highlighted five priority areas: strengthening legal and policy frameworks, establishing secure information sharing platforms, promoting local defence manufacturing, investing in training and professional development, and deepening community engagement.

Also speaking at the conference, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, called for a comprehensive, non-kinetic and community-driven approach to tackling insecurity. He emphasised the importance of dialogue, inclusive governance, and public-private collaboration, while noting the recent passage of the State Police Bill in the House as a major step toward decentralising Nigeria’s security architecture.

Similarly, Senator Osita Izunaso advocated a holistic and technology-driven approach to security, stressing that military action alone cannot guarantee lasting peace. He underscored the need to address root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment, and weak governance, while highlighting the importance of reliable data, grassroots governance, and indigenous capacity development.

The Minister reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies to safeguarding the nation, stressing that sustainable security remains a collective responsibility.

He urged all stakeholders to work together in building a safer, more resilient, and prosperous Nigeria.

For a better society

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