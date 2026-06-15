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Energy

Chevron, NCDMB and Bristow Launch Cadet Pilot Training Programme in Nigeria

by Editor0122

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Bristow Helicopters, has launched a helicopter pilot development programme that will train 10 Nigerian cadet pilots and two trainees from CNL’s neighbouring communities, advancing local capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas aviation sector.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Olusoga Oduselu, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said the programme, which is the first of its kind in the industry, reflects Chevron’s commitment to building critical local capability for oil and gas industry.

Facilitated by Bristow Helicopters, the programme includes technical and non-technical training designed to prepare participants for helicopter operations that support offshore energy activities. The non-technical phase begins June 15, 2026, with Blueshell Energy Training Services, while the technical phase will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

NCDMB said the initiative aligns with its objective of developing globally competitive Nigerian professionals and strengthening the country’s local content capacity. The regulator added that this initiative positions Nigeria as a net exporter of local content. NCDMB officials also encouraged the trainees to maintain a strong safety culture and fully embrace the opportunity.

Bristow Helicopters emphasized the importance of safety, discipline and operational precision in preparing pilots for offshore aviation roles.

The programme concluded its launch activities with participating trainees signing a code of conduct and reaffirming their commitment to discipline, professionalism and integrity throughout the training. Chevron and its partners said the initiative is a forward-looking investment in the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, where safe and efficient aviation services remain vital to offshore operations.

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