Breast cancer is now Nigeria’s no 1 cancer killer among women

BY VICTOR TALKSHEALTH

More than 32,000 Nigerian women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Most of them are found too late. The reasons are not mystery or misfortune — they are awareness, fear, and a lack of access to information that every woman in this country deserves to have.

If you ask most Nigerians whether they know someone who has had breast cancer, the answer, increasingly, is yes. In the past decade, the disease has moved from something people whispered about in hospital corridors to a condition that is taking daughters, mothers, aunties, and friends at an alarming rate. Yet, despite knowing the name of the disease, too many Nigerians still do not know the signs to look for, the checks to carry out, or the simple steps that could mean the difference between catching it early and catching it too late.

According to the 2022 GLOBOCAN report, breast cancer is now the number one cancer diagnosis in Nigeria, accounting for 25.3 percent of all new cancer cases. It is also the leading cause of cancer death among Nigerian women, responsible for 20.5 percent of all female cancer deaths. In raw numbers, that is roughly 32,278 new cases and over 22,000 deaths every single year.

Why Are So Many Women Dying?

Here is the most important fact that doctors and researchers want every Nigerian woman and family to understand: breast cancer, when found early, is treatable. Women diagnosed at early stages have survival rates above 90 percent in countries with good health systems. But in Nigeria, study after study shows that most women — over 80 percent — arrive at hospitals when the cancer is already at Stage III or Stage IV. By that point, it had spread. Treatment becomes harder, longer, more expensive, and far less likely to succeed.

Why does this keep happening? Researchers at hospitals across Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, and Abuja point to the same cluster of reasons: fear of the diagnosis, belief that the swelling will go away on its own, reliance on herbal remedies or spiritual intervention first, shame about having a breast examined by a doctor, financial cost of hospital visits, and most critically simply not knowing the warning signs. When a woman does not know what to look for, she cannot report it early. And when she reports it late, the odds against her lengthen dramatically.

Warning Signs Every Nigerian woman must know

1) A new lump or hard, thickened area in the breast or armpit

2) Change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

3) Skin puckering, dimpling, or wrinkling on the breast (like orange peel)

4) Nipple turning inward (going inside) when it was previously normal

5) Discharge or fluid from the nipple — especially if it is bloody

6) Redness, rash, or unusual warmth of the skin on the breast

7) Persistent pain in one area of the breast that does not go away

8) Swelling in the armpit or around the collarbone

Who Is at Risk?

Most Nigerians associate breast cancer with older women, or with women who have had many children, or with wealthy women whose diets have changed. The reality is more complicated — and more alarming.

A major study of Nigerian cancer registries found that nearly 1 in 3 breast cancer patients in Nigeria is under the age of 40. Among young women aged 15 to 39, breast cancer accounts for a striking 50 percent of all cancers diagnosed. This means breast cancer in Nigeria is not just an older woman’s disease — it is a disease that is actively claiming young women, many of them in the prime of their lives, with children to raise and careers in full flight.

Known risk factors include a close family member (mother, sister, or aunt) who has had breast cancer; having your first period before age 12 or menopause after age 55; never having children or having your first child after age 30; obesity, especially after menopause; drinking alcohol; long-term use of certain hormone medications; and previous radiation to the chest.

However, it is critical to understand that most women who develop breast cancer have no known risk factors at all. This is precisely why regular self-examination and clinical screening matter for every woman, not just those who feel at risk.

What Is Breast Self-Examination and How Do You Do It?

Breast self-examination (BSE) is a simple check that every woman can perform at home, every month, for free. It involves using your own hands and a mirror to look and feel for any changes in your breasts. The goal is not to diagnose cancer — only a doctor can do that — but to notice changes early and report them before they worsen.

How To Perform Breast Self-examination (BSE)

Stand in front of a mirror with your hands on your hips. Look at both breasts. Note any change in shape, size, skin texture, or nipple position

Raise both arms above your head and look again in the mirror. Check for any puckering, dimpling, or change in contour

Look for any fluid leaking from the nipples. Gently squeeze each nipple between thumb and forefinger

Lie down and place your right hand under your head. Use the flat pads of your left-hand fingers to feel the right breast in small circular motions, covering the entire breast from armpit to the centre of the chest

Repeat on the other side. Feel for any lump, hard knot, or unusual thickening

Also feel into the armpit area on both sides — lymph nodes there can signal a problem

Do this once a month, about a week after your period ends when breasts are least tender

Beyond Self-Examination: Clinical Screening

Self-examination is a powerful starting point, but it is not a replacement for professional screening. Women aged 20 to 39 should have a clinical breast examination — a check by a trained nurse or doctor — every one to three years. Women aged 40 and above should have one every year. Mammography (a special X-ray of the breast) is the gold-standard screening tool, though access is currently concentrated in major urban centres. Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Enugu have facilities. If you live in the North or in a rural area, your local government health centre or a visiting mobile screening unit may be your best access point.

Only 2.3 percent of Nigerian women have ever had a mammogram, according to published research. This is a crisis of access and awareness that doctors, community health workers, and organisations like Project PINK BLUE are working to address. But it also means that for most Nigerian women today, the most important tool available is your own two hands and a willingness to check, every month, without fail.

Can Breast Cancer Be Prevented?

Breast cancer cannot be fully prevented, but the risk can be meaningfully reduced by choices made every day. Maintaining a healthy weight is important, particularly after menopause.

Breastfeeding has been shown in multiple studies to reduce breast cancer risk. Regular physical exercise — even walking briskly for 30 minutes five days a week — reduces risk by improving hormone balance. Limiting alcohol is also recommended, as research consistently links alcohol consumption with increased breast cancer risk.

Avoiding unnecessary or prolonged use of hormonal medications, and discussing family history with your doctor, are also important steps.

Early detection is not the same as prevention, but for many women it is the next best thing. A cancer found at Stage I is almost always curable. Cancer found at Stage IV is almost always fatal. The distance between those two outcomes, for millions of Nigerian women, is measured not in medicine but in time — and time is shaped by awareness, regular self-checks, and the courage to see a doctor when something does not feel right.

Where To Get Help In Nigeria

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) — Oncology Unit, Idi-Araba, Lagos

University College Hospital (UCH) — Ibadan, Oyo State

National Hospital Abuja — Cancer Centre, Abuja FCT

University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital — Enugu

Project PINK BLUE — Free breast cancer screening outreaches across Nigeria: www.projectpinkblue.org

NICRAT (Nigerian Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment) — Federal Government cancer control body

Your nearest Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre — can refer you to a specialist

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com

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