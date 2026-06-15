Anambra govt arrests pastor accused of marrying 75 women

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Government has confirmed the arrest of the Founder of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, Pastor Harrison Charles.

Confirming his arrest, the state Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor said that the pastor was apprehended by the operatives of state security outfit , Agunechemba and is presently under custody.

The cleric is accused of allegedly luring 75 women as church members and taking them as his wives.

Several allegations had earlier surfaced on a WhatsApp group and social media against the clergyman before his arrest.

He is also said to engage in wife swapping among members of his congregation and taking other men’s wives as his own.

The commissioner revealed that an investigation has commenced to confirm the veracity of the various allegations against the pastor.

He said, “If the allegations are verified, he will be charged in court for prosecution.

The Commissioner further called on residents of the state, particularly members of the Pastor Charles Church, to maintain peace.

The arrest of the cleric brings to nine the number of Pastors arrested by Anambra State government in the last three weeks for questionable religious practices.

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