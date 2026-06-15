ACAMB kicks-off 30th anniversary celebration with tree planting initiative

President, Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), Jide Sipe; Representative of Wema Bank, Precious Akpan; Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade, Representative of Alpha Morgan, Tolu Onipede and General Secretary, ACAMB, Olugbenga Owotoomo during a tree planting initiative, put together to flag-off the 30th anniversary celebration of ACAMB, held at Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) on the 11th of June kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration with a tree-planting exercise on Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The tree planting exercise which was led by President of ACAMB, Jide Sipe and the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Akin Morakinyo, in the company of Vice President 1, Chinwe Bode Akinwande; Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade; Executive committee Members, both past and present, alongside, Group Heads of marketing and Corporate communications, and Heads of Departments across banks waded through the heavy downpour, planting trees in the rain in a display of commitment that set the tone for the milestone celebration.

A tree was planted by representatives of banks in the country and named after each bank.

ACAMB President, Jide Sipe, who welcomed members and dignitaries to the exercise, reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to the reputation and growth of the banking industry.

“Thirty years ago, a handful of professionals chose to put the reputation of the banking industry above rivalry. We are standing today on the foundation they laid, and every tree we plant here is a promise to keep building and most importantly, deepen credibility by proactively addressing issues which directly improve our collective brand image and customer loyalty,” he said.

“What ACAMB is doing also coincides with our 30th anniversary celebration. One of the best ways to celebrate this milestone is to contribute to the environment by planting trees that will on the long run be environmentally and economically impactful to society at large.

“We are planting trees in honour of banks in the country and each of the trees will be named after them.

Outlining the anniversary programme, Sipe announced a series of activities running through September 2026, including a Golf and Networking Experience on June 27, 2026, at Ikoyi Club, Lagos, with the celebration culminating in a grand Gala Night on September 30, 2026.

“We are marking three decades the way they should be marked, with substance and with joy,” he said.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Akin Morakinyo, HCIB, unveiled the Association’s 30th anniversary logo and commended ACAMB for its longstanding collaboration with the Institute.

“This anniversary is dedicated to the glory of God and the service of humanity,” he said. “I charge every member to hold firmly to professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.”

Former President of the Association, Dr. Eddie Ademosu, offered a historical reflection on its formation.

ACAMB was established in 1996 by representatives of five institutions: IBWA (later Afribank), Union Bank, NEXIM Bank, First Bank, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The late Mr. Dangogo of the CBN gathered us at Kuramo Lodge with a simple idea, that banks could compete and still respect one another,” she said.

Member of the Association’s Board of Trustees, Ogie Eboigbe, traced the formation to concerns over banks de-marketing one another.

“Banks were winning customers by tearing down their rivals, and it was hurting public confidence in all of us,” he explained.

The tree-planting exercise reflects ACAMB’s commitment to environmental sustainability and stands as a fitting symbol of the Association’s growth and impact over the past three decades.

The Association of Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), was founded in 1996 to combat the negative perception of the banking industry and restore ethics and public confidence in the sector.

Today, it continues to be the industry’s voice, shaping positive views and tackling reputational challenges as the sector emerges stronger within and outside Nigeria, sub-Saharan and African markets, according to a statement by ACAMB, Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Coker.

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