Osun 2026: Oyebamiji pledges inclusive governance if elected

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering prosperity, accountable governance and economic growth if elected governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Oyebamiji made the pledge in a Democracy Day message delivered on his behalf by Kayode Adereti during a June 12 celebration in the state.

Reflecting on the significance of June 12, the APC candidate described the date as a symbol of the collective determination of Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious, and other divisive sentiments in pursuit of freedom and democratic ideals.

According to him, the sacrifices made by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, his wife, the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, and other pro-democracy activists remain a source of inspiration for Nigerians.

Oyebamiji noted that while the struggle for democracy came at a great cost, Nigerians demonstrated resilience by embracing democratic governance after years of military rule.

He said his administration, if elected, would build on progressive ideals through the implementation of the “Osun Prosperity Agenda,” a seven-point development blueprint designed to reposition the state for sustainable growth and development.

According to him, Our state is approaching a define moment as we prepare to elect a new governor to pilot the affair of the state. For me June 12 represent the collective resolve of Nigerians to set aside tribalism, religious differences and others parochial sentiment to push a common ideology and that ideology is freedom.

“The ultimate sacrifice of our departed heroes, his excellency Chief Mashood Kasimowo Abiola and Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and many others heroes and those are still leaving.

“This Democracy day remember us that it was a deed a treble episode for Nigerians. As resilience people we cease the embrace reality. Democracy after a long period of the military rule, however, we real of progressive governance which was well defined by our speaker earlier.

“Our intention are very clear, we have uneveil 7 point programs tagged the Osun prosperity agenda these agendas embody the progressive ideas require to put Osun back on the point of prosperity for us the progressive government in Osun shall prioritize poverty alleviation, workers welfare and job creation.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2