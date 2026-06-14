Oborevwori mourns Chief Otumara, underscores his enduring legacy

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed profound grief over the passing of Chief (Dr.) Joseph Sisanmi Otumara, describing him as a distinguished medical practitioner, accomplished administrator, respected traditional titleholder and committed public servant whose enduring contributions to healthcare, governance and political development will remain etched in the history of Delta State.

Chief Otumara, who passed away on Friday, 12 June 2026, was a former Commissioner for Health, Housing, Special Duties and three-time Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area.

Until his demise, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor said he received news of the death of the Obarisuwa of Warri Kingdom with deep sadness, noting that Delta State had lost one of its most experienced and influential leaders.

The Governor said the death of Dr. Otumara was a painful loss not only to his family and the Itsekiri nation but also to Delta State and the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he played several strategic roles.

According to the Governor, Otumara’s remarkable career in public service, healthcare administration and politics reflected his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and the progress of the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara, a distinguished statesman, seasoned administrator and former Commissioner for Health whose service to Delta State was exemplary.

“Dr. Otumara dedicated his life to the service of humanity, first as a medical doctor and later as a public servant who occupied several important positions with diligence, integrity and exceptional competence.

“His contributions to healthcare delivery, local government administration and political development in Delta State remain invaluable. His death is a great loss to the state and the nation,” the Governor said.

Governor Oborevwori extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Warri South, the Itsekiri nation, friends and political associates. He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Dr. Otumara’s soul, noting that his legacy of service, leadership and commitment to humanity would continue to inspire future generations.

On his part, serving senator and APC senatorial candidate of Delta South, Rt. Hon. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, expressed grief, describing him as a profound elder statesman, in his tribute titled: “Tribute to a Titan: Chief Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara.”

According to him, “It is with profound sorrow and a deeply heavy heart that I mourn the passing of a colossus, a distinguished statesman, an accomplished medical doctor and an irreplaceable political figure in Delta South, Chief Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara.

“Born on 16 December 1960 in Warri, Chief Otumara was a proud Itsekiri son, a seasoned medical practitioner (MBBS, University of Lagos), visionary administrator and dedicated public servant. He founded and served as Medical Director of Alpha Hospital, Warri, and rose through distinguished service as three-time Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area (1996, 1997, and 1999–2002).

“He also served as Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, Commissioner for Housing and a long-serving Commissioner for Health in Delta State, where he championed initiatives that significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality through improved access to quality, affordable healthcare.

“Until his demise, he served as the Board Chairman of the Warri Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), where he continued to drive impactful development in the region. A revered APC chieftain and Obarisuwa of Warri Kingdom, Chief Otumara was a passionate mentor and capacity builder who empowered countless young men and women across ethnic and religious lines.

“His life exemplified selfless service, integrity, humility and strong commitment to the progress of Warri, Delta South, and the entire state. His impactful leadership left indelible footprints in politics, healthcare and community development.

“The void left by his departure after a brief illness is immense and will be felt for generations to come.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta South Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, children, the Otumara dynasty, the Warri Kingdom and all who were touched by his generosity, leadership and wisdom. May God Almighty grant you the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“Chief Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara fought a good fight and ran a noble race. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen!”.

For a better society

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