Northeast industrial crisis worsens as insecurity forces closure of 60% of factories — MAN DG

COMFORT EKELEME

Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has expressed concern over the devastating impact of insecurity on industrial activities in the Northeast, revealing that about 60 per cent of industries in the region have shut down operations.

Ajayi-Kadir disclosed this while receiving members of the executive council of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) during a courtesy call to his office at the MAN House in Lagos.

He noted that persistent security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and other violent activities, have forced many manufacturers to suspend production, while several industrial facilities have become desolate due to the hostile business environment.

According to him, prolonged insecurity has disrupted supply chains and increased production costs and led to the displacement of numerous industries that once contributed significantly to economic growth, employment generation, and industrial development in the region.

The MAN Director-General observed that many investors are now reluctant to establish or expand manufacturing facilities in the Northeast due to concerns over the safety of personnel, equipment, and investments.

He stressed that the closure and displacement of industries have resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs, worsened poverty levels, and limited economic opportunities for residents of the affected states.

Ajayi-Kadir called on the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace and stability across the region, emphasizing that sustainable industrial growth cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity.

He maintained that improved security would encourage displaced manufacturers to return, attract fresh investments, and revive economic activities in the Northeast.

The MAN chief also urged policymakers to implement targeted support measures for affected industries, including infrastructure development, access to financing, and incentives aimed at rebuilding the region’s industrial base.

Expressing optimism about the future, he said the Northeast could regain its position as a major hub for manufacturing and commerce if security improves and appropriate government interventions are sustained.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking bold steps to reposition the nation’s economy, Ajayi-Kadir noted that some of the administration’s policies have begun to yield positive results.

He, however, lamented that many Nigerians are yet to fully enjoy the benefits of the reforms due to the activities of economic saboteurs.

He called on Nigerians to embrace aggressive industrialisation as a strategy for reducing the country’s dependence on foreign goods and strengthening the national economy.

The MAN Director-General also applauded the Dangote Refinery, saying its operations have provided significant relief for Nigerians amid tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, which could have severely impacted domestic petroleum prices.

On the new tax regime, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, described it as a welcome development but cautioned that improper implementation could pose a significant setback to the nation’s industrial sector.

He assured that MAN would continue to protect the interests of its members and advocate policies aimed at addressing challenges confronting the manufacturing sector across the country.

Describing the media as a critical partner in national development, he pledged the association’s continued support for CICAN in the discharge of its professional responsibilities.

Earlier, CICAN Chairman, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan said the visit was aimed at strengthening the longstanding relationship between the association and MAN.

Hassan added that CICAN had concluded plans to intensify the promotion of the Made-in-Nigeria campaign to support local manufacturers and contribute to the national economic development.