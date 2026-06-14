Hantavirus is trending in Nigeria

By Victor TalksHealth

A factual guide to what Hantavirus is, what it is not, and what Nigerians actually need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW — RIGHT NOW

As of May 2026, Nigeria has ZERO confirmed Hantavirus cases

NCDC has activated surveillance as a precaution, not because of a local outbreak

WHO rates current global risk as LOW

Hantavirus does NOT spread like COVID-19 — you cannot catch it by passing by someone in a market

The reason to read this article: Rodents that carry Hantavirus already live in Nigeria

In early May 2026, a Dutch cruise ship called the MV Hondius docked in international waters carrying sick passengers. Several had developed severe respiratory illness. Three died. Laboratory tests confirmed Hantavirus — specifically the Andes virus strain. Within days, the story was everywhere on Nigerian social media.

“Hantavirus” was trending. People were scared. Some were already calling it “the next COVID.” It is not the next COVID. But it is also not nothing. The honest answer is somewhere in between and that is exactly what this article will give you.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed there are no Hantavirus cases in Nigeria as of May 2026. But WHO and Africa CDC have warned that no African country should feel immune and here is the uncomfortable reason why that warning applies directly to Nigeria: the rodents that carry Hantavirus already live here. They have always been here.

70% of African countries, the WHO warns, cannot even test for Hantavirus if an outbreak starts today. This is not a panic article. It is a preparation article.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is not one virus. It is a family of viruses — all carried by rodents — that can infect humans who come into contact with infected animals or their waste. Different rodent species in different parts of the world carry different strains of Hantavirus. The long-tailed rice rat in South America carries the Andes virus. Deer mice in North America carry the Sin Nombre virus. In Europe and Asia, other rat species carry strains that damage the kidneys.

In Nigeria and West Africa, the primary concern is the multimammate rat, theb same Mastomys rat that carries Lassa fever.

Research has confirmed that Mastomys rats in Nigeria can also carry Hantavirus strains. This is not new information. Scientists have known this for years. The reason it rarely becomes a public crisis in Nigeria is not because the virus is absent. It is partly because Nigeria lacks widespread testing to detect it, and partly because Hantavirus infections that do occur may be mistaken for other diseases.

How Does Hantavirus Spread?

This is where a lot of people get the wrong information. Hantavirus is NOT easily contagious. Here is how it actually spreads:

1) Breathing in air contaminated with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva (especially in enclosed, unventilated spaces like old storerooms, barns, or abandoned buildings)

2) Direct contact with an infected rodent — touching it, being bitten, or handling it without protection

3) Eating food contaminated with rodent waste

4) The Andes virus — the specific strain in the current cruise ship outbreak — is the only known Hantavirus strain that can spread from person to person, and only through prolonged, close physical contact with a symptomatic person (not casual contact.

What Hantavirus Does to the Body

There are two main ways Hantavirus kills, depending on the strain:

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) — attacks the lungs

This is the strain associated with the Americas, including the current Andes virus outbreak. Symptoms begin like a regular flu and then rapidly destroy the lungs.

Early (Days 1–5): Fever, fatigue, severe muscle aches (especially thighs, hips, back), headache, dizziness, chills

Late (Days 5–10): Lungs fill with fluid. Coughing, shortness of breath, rapid deterioration

Case fatality rate for severe HPS: approximately 38% according to CDC. For patients who get advanced care (ECMO machines) early enough, survival improves significantly

Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) — attacks the kidneys

More common with Eurasian strains. Symptoms include fever, headache, back and abdominal pain, followed by kidney failure. WHO reports fatality rates of below 1 to 15 percent for these strains, depending on access to treatment. Not currently the primary concern for Nigeria, but relevant because Mastomys rats here carry related strains.

No Cases in Nigeria, So Why Should You Care?

Three reasons, and none of them require exaggeration.

Nigeria already has the rodents.

The multimammate rat is everywhere in Nigeria. It is the same rat responsible for Lassa fever. Studies have confirmed it can carry Hantavirus strains. Nigeria does not need an imported case to have a local Hantavirus problem — the biological infrastructure for one already exists.

Nigeria cannot reliably detect it.

WHO and Africa CDC confirmed that 70% of African countries — representing 28 nations — cannot rapidly confirm Hantavirus infections. Nigeria is among the minority that has PCR testing capacity, but even here, access to Hantavirus-specific diagnostic kits remains limited. If someone in rural Benue or Taraba developed Hantavirus symptoms today, there is a real chance it would be diagnosed as malaria, typhoid, or Lassa fever. The disease could be circulating at low levels without anyone knowing.

International travel connects Nigeria to wherever outbreaks are.

Nigerians travel. Visitors arrive. The cruise ship cluster involved passengers from multiple countries. Africa CDC explicitly stated that global mobility through tourism and trade routes heightens exposure risk across borders. Nigeria is not isolated from this. An imported case is unlikely but not impossible — and if one arrives, the healthcare system needs to be able to recognise it.

What You Can Actually Do to Protect Yourself

There is no vaccine for Hantavirus. There is no specific antiviral treatment. What exists is early supportive care and, most importantly, prevention. Here is what prevention actually looks like for a Nigerian household:

1) Rodent Control — Same Message as Lassa Fever:

2) Seal all entry points — holes in walls, gaps under doors, cracks in ceilings. A rat can squeeze through a hole the size of a 50-naira coin.

3) Set traps in kitchens, storerooms, and ceiling spaces. Check them regularly.

Clear bushes, debris, and waste piles around your home. These are breeding grounds.

Store food in sealed containers. Do not leave grain, garri, rice, or any food accessible to rodents overnight.

Handling Rodent Droppings or a Dead Rat:

This is specifically important for Hantavirus because the virus can survive in dried rodent droppings and become airborne when disturbed. Do not dry-sweep or vacuum areas with rodent droppings. Instead:

Ventilate the space first: open doors and windows and let fresh air circulate for at least 30 minutes before cleaning

Wear gloves. Ideally, wear a face mask as well.

Wet the droppings with disinfectant or bleach solution first before wiping. This prevents dust from becoming airborne.

Wash your hands thoroughly afterward with soap and water.

In Storerooms, Farms, and Old Buildings:

Before entering a long-closed storeroom or barn, open it and ventilate it. Do not sweep immediately.

Farmers and people who work near grain storage are at higher risk. Wearing a dust mask when working in these environments is a reasonable precaution.

Do not handle dead rats with bare hands. Use gloves or a bag. Bury or burn the carcass.

Symptoms to Watch For and When to Act

If you or someone you know has had significant exposure to rodents or rodent droppings, and develops any of the following symptoms within 1–6 weeks of that exposure, go to a hospital immediately:

Sudden high fever

Severe muscle aches, especially in the back, thighs, and hips

Headache and dizziness

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (this is the critical warning sign — do not delay)

Correcting the Misinformation Already Circulating

MYTH: “Hantavirus is the next COVID-19.”

FACT: This is false. Hantavirus does not spread through casual contact, air, or respiratory droplets the way COVID-19 did. The only strain with any person-to-person transmission — Andes virus — requires prolonged close physical contact. Global risk is currently assessed as low by WHO.

MYTH: “If someone near me has Hantavirus, I will get it.”

FACT: Most strains of Hantavirus have no person-to-person transmission at all. Even the Andes virus requires prolonged intimate contact — not proximity. You cannot get Hantavirus from sharing a bus, a market, or a workplace with an infected person.

MYTH: “Hantavirus does not exist in Nigeria.”

FACT: Nigeria has no confirmed human cases as of May 2026. But the rodents that carry Hantavirus strains are present in Nigeria. The absence of confirmed cases does not mean the virus is absent — it may mean it is undetected. This is a reason for monitoring, not panic, but also not dismissal.

MYTH: “There is a treatment for Hantavirus if you catch it early.”

FACT: There is no approved specific antiviral treatment for Hantavirus. What exists is supportive care — managing symptoms, keeping the patient stable, and in severe cases, using ECMO machines to assist the lungs. This is why prevention is the only real defence, and why going to the hospital early — before breathing fails — matters.

The Bigger Picture: What This Outbreak Reveals

The 2026 Hantavirus cruise ship cluster — 11 cases, 3 deaths, passengers from multiple countries, spread across ports in Argentina, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, South Africa, and beyond — is a demonstration of how quickly a disease can travel in a world connected by international movement. Hantavirus is not new. It has been killing people for decades. What is new is the scale of attention it is now receiving.

For Nigeria, the lesson is not to panic about Hantavirus specifically. The lesson is that rodent control and environmental hygiene are not optional extras. They are frontline public health. The same rat that carries Lassa fever also carries Hantavirus strains. Reducing rodent populations in homes, markets, farms, and schools protects against both simultaneously.

Africa CDC’s deputy head was blunt: “28 African countries cannot rapidly confirm Hantavirus infections.” Nigeria is one of the few with PCR capacity, but that capacity is not uniformly distributed. Most Nigerians who fall sick in rural communities will not have access to Hantavirus testing regardless of what is causing their fever. This is a systemic problem that a single disease outbreak will not fix. What every individual can do is control what is within their own environment.

Finally, Hantavirus is not coming to kill you tomorrow. Nigeria has no confirmed cases. The global outbreak is contained to a limited cluster with a low overall risk rating. You do not need to buy masks, stockpile medication, or avoid public spaces.

What you need to do is control the rodents in your environment. Store your food properly. Seal your home. Handle rodent droppings safely. Know the symptoms. Go to the hospital early if you have had rodent exposure and feel unwell. These are not extraordinary measures. They are basic hygiene practices that protect against Hantavirus, Lassa fever, and a dozen other rodent-borne diseases simultaneously. Nigeria does not need a Hantavirus outbreak to start taking them seriously. The rat in your ceiling is the real news story. The cruise ship is just a reminder.

NCDC EMERGENCY TOLL-FREE LINE:

For any public health concerns or to report suspected cases of unusual illness, call the number. It is free, confidential and available to all Nigerians.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com