Hajj 2026: 1,600 Lagos pilgrims arrive safely from Saudi Arabia

About 1,600 Lagos pilgrims that participated in the just concluded Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have all arrived safely to join their respective families.

The safe arrival of the last and final batch of 187 pilgrims on Saturday concluded the year 2026 Hajj operations.

Speaking to the journalists at the tarmac of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, the Amir-ul-Hajj and State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Layode, said that the spiritual exercise was a success for Lagos State.

The Commissioner who attributed the success to the exemplary conduct of the pilgrims while in the Holy land maintained that the State also made adequate arrangements by engaging critical stakeholders ahead of the journey.

“We give all glory to Almighty God for the successful completion of this year’s Hajj journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I want to say that it was a success achieved by teamwork and consciousness of purpose.

“And despite the deadline given by the Saudi authority for early payment of the process, we started planning ahead, and that makes the operations easier. We took our pilgrims through comprehensive health checks, gave them proper orientation and other welfare packages by the state government.” Layode said

The Commissioner appreciated the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat for their good gestures towards the pilgrims, stressing that the support contributed the feat recorded during the exercise.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman, 2026 Hajj Ad-hoc committee, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe stressed that Lagos State has a prepared template to ensure strategic implementation of Hajj operations and this, according to him has been the guiding principles in the past years.

He said, “We have the technocrat on ground and we have our template of operation which has been assisting us over the years. So, Lagos is not a test-run ground, we already have the manpower to deliver and we are ready to accommodate over 3,000 pilgrims in the subsequent Hajj exercise. Lagos is known to be excellent and we have done well this year again and we are poised to do more in the coming years.”

In his assessment of the operation, Jebe highlighted the timelines set by the Saudi authority for the early payment which initially came as a challenge, but was surmounted by the government.

He said, “This year, as you know, we had a small challenge, which was the deadline given by the Saudi authority for visa processing, payments, among others and initially it was not conducive because our people are used to late hour payment. But Governor Sanwo-Olu cushioned the effect for us by giving us a lifeline support in order to beat the deadline. So when pilgrims make payment, they return the money back to the government. And for the next Hajj we are waiting and I want to assure you that it won’t be a problem for Lagos State.”

The Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin; added that the coordinated efforts towards the 2026 Hajj operation contributed to the great success achieved all through the period.

He however, assured of more enlightenment campaigns for the next intending pilgrims, particularly on the idea of early payment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2