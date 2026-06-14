From 55,000 TB a year to 1.4m a month: Nigeria’s data boom is overwhelming the system

By Osita Odafi,

In late 2025, this writer projected that Nigeria’s data traffic would surpass 13.2 million terabytes (TB) by year-end. It did—closing at 13.25 million TB. What has happened since makes that milestone look modest.

Consider two numbers. In 2020, Nigeria consumed 1,538,000 TB of data across an entire year. In March 2026 alone, the country consumed 1,422,764 TB. One month. Nearly the same volume. That is not just a statistic. It is a structural shift.

But even that comparison understates the transformation.

In 2015, Nigeria’s entire annual data consumption stood at just 55,000 TB. Today, that volume is exhausted in little more than a single day. What took twelve months to generate a decade ago now moves across networks in roughly 24 hours. This is not just growth. It is compression—of time, of scale, and of how an economy functions when connectivity becomes its operating layer.

Between 2015 and 2025, Nigeria’s data traffic expanded from 55,000 TB to 13.25 million—an increase of more than 24,000 percent, achieved without a single year of decline. Even within the more recent window, the acceleration is stark: traffic rose 761 percent between 2020 and 2025 alone. Q1 2026 added another 4.07 million TB, putting the full year on course to surpass 16 million.

By March, Nigerians were consuming an estimated 45,900 TB every day—up from about 41,000 TB per day just four months earlier. That daily increment alone—roughly 5,000 TB—would have been a meaningful national average not long ago. At current run rates, monthly traffic is set to cross 1.5 million TB by June 2026—levels that once defined an entire year.

Nigeria is already a data-driven economy. The real question is whether the system behind it can keep up.

A decade without deceleration

The shift did not begin in 2021. It has been building, uninterrupted, for a decade.

From 55,000 TB in 2015—when broadband penetration stood at just 10 percent—consumption doubled to 93,000 TB in 2016, then to 148,000 TB in 2017. In 2018, it surged 114 percent to 316,000 TB. In 2019, another 106 percent to 651,000 TB. By 2020, it had crossed 1.5 million TB—more than doubling again in a single year. Every year. No reversals. No plateau.

The pandemic did not create this trajectory. It accelerated one already running at extraordinary pace. Between 2020 and 2021, data traffic more than doubled again—rising 109.6 percent to 3.22 million TB—as remote work, e-learning, digital payments, and streaming all surged simultaneously. Many of those behaviours became permanent, raising the floor from which subsequent growth has compounded.

What followed was not a spike, but a new baseline. Traffic climbed to 5.45 million TB in 2022, before settling into a still-aggressive 33–36 percent growth band between 2023 and 2025. Consumption reached 7.27 million TB in 2023, 9.76 million in 2024, and 13.25 million in 2025. This is not a slowdown. It is scale.

In 2021, Nigeria added roughly 1.7 million TB of new traffic. By 2025, it was adding about 3.5 million annually—twice the volume, even at lower growth rates. The base has expanded. Compounding has taken over. The story is no longer annual. It is monthly.

What is driving the surge

The forces behind Nigeria’s data growth are structural and self-reinforcing: cheaper smartphone financing schemes, wider mobile internet access, rising video consumption, cloud adoption, and the steady digitisation of services and business operations.

They were present in 2015 when consumption was 55,000 TB. They are present now as the country approaches 1.5 million TB a month. The decade between those two figures is what happens when structural forces compound without interruption.

Nigeria’s demographics amplify all of it. With a median age of around 18, the country has one of the most digitally native populations globally. As this cohort enters the economy—opening accounts, launching businesses, consuming content, and accessing services—each new participant adds materially to monthly traffic.

One milestone stands out. In November 2025, broadband penetration crossed 50 percent for the first time. Half the country now has access to broadband. The traffic numbers show what happens when that access is fully used.

This is not occurring in isolation. Africa is the fastest-growing region globally for international bandwidth, expanding at a 38 percent CAGR between 2021 and 2025. Nigeria sits at the centre of that expansion.

Seasonality is now structural

December has quietly become the system’s stress test. In 2023, December traffic exceeded November by 67,794 TB. In 2024, by 94,502 TB. In 2025, by an estimated 150,000 TB, driven by travel, streaming, and e-commerce activity. Month-on-month growth of roughly 10–12 percent is now a recurring feature.

For operators, it is a capacity test. For analysts, it is a demand signal. For the system, it is pressure that never fully resets.

Infrastructure is falling behind

Demand is compounding. Supply is struggling to keep up. The turning point on the supply side came with pricing. A tariff adjustment in early 2025 freed up much-needed investment capital in an industry that had been financially constrained.

Operators have since responded at scale. Last year, MTN invested over ₦900 billion in infrastructure upgrades; Airtel committed roughly $500 million; and Globacom expanded network capacity. The regulator has complemented this with stronger enforcement and accountability. A quarterly Industry Performance Report—covering consumer trends, 5G performance, rural–urban gaps, and network quality—alongside mandatory airtime refunds for service shortfalls, has materially increased the cost of underperformance.

But policy pressure alone is not closing the gap. Operators have agreed to upgrade approximately 12,000 sites in 2026—but that effort is running against deeper structural constraints.

Project BRIDGE, the 90,000-kilometre national fibre rollout, requires faster execution. Right-of-way bottlenecks and multiple taxation persist. Grid instability adds another layer of cost and complexity, forcing operators to run diesel-dependent sites whose economics deteriorate as fuel prices rise. Security risks compound the problem further: nearly 5,000 theft incidents and 49 cases of vandalism were recorded last year, alongside an estimated 70 fibre cuts daily.

None of these constraints is new. All of them are more urgent.

What the numbers signal to investors

A country consuming 1.4 million TB in a single month—up from 55,000 TB a year just a decade ago—is structurally undersupplied in data infrastructure. The case for fibre, data centres, and edge computing is no longer speculative. It is immediate.

For digital businesses, the message is clear: the addressable market is expanding rapidly. Data consumption is increasingly a proxy for economic activity—how Nigerians communicate, transact, learn, and build.

At this scale, the digital economy is not a layer on top of the real economy. It is the connective tissue of it.

The bottom line

There is something almost vertiginous about what ten years has compressed into a single data point. In 2015, 55,000 TB was a year. In 2020, 1.5 million TB was a year. In March 2026, 1.4 million TB was a month. Nigeria now consumes its entire 2015 annual data volume in little more than a day.

This is no longer a story about growth. It is a story about scale—a decade of it, unbroken and still accelerating. The question is not whether Nigeria will consume more data. It will. The question is whether the infrastructure, policy and investment behind it can scale fast enough to support what comes next.

Osita Odafi, a digital economy analyst, writes from Lagos.