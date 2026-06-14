FG reaffirms commitment to protecting lives, delivering dividends of democracy

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Amid ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria and reposition the economy, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods and delivering tangible dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

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The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Saturday as a guest on Radio Link, a Radio Nigeria public participatory programme, as part of citizens’ engagement to mark 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance and the third anniversary of the Tinubu Administration.

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”The Tinubu administration, while acknowledging the security challenges in parts of the country, is nevertheless relentlessly applying decisive measures to neutralize threats, restore peace, and create a secure environment where citizens can live, work, and prosper,” said the Minister.

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This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

On the economy, the Minister expressed confidence that the bold reforms undertaken by this administration were beginning to gain traction, with key indicators pointing to a path of recovery, stability, and sustainable growth.

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He described June 12 as more than a date in Nigeria’s history, saying it is a powerful testament to the nation’s democratic resilience, courage, and collective aspiration for accountable governance.

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The minister urged Nigerians to embrace the enduring values of transparency, patriotism, and national unity, which the day represents.

During the one-hour programme, scores of callers commended the transformative effort of the Tinubu led administration while others want the government to do more to end insecurity, stabilize the economy and ensure credible elections.

For a better society

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