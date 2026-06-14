Apostle Okpe writes Tinubu, demands immediate rescue of kidnapped children, teachers

EMMA CLEMENT

Apostle Psalm Okpe, Founder of Fresh Oil Ministry International and respected spiritual leader, has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing deep concern over the escalating insecurity and prolonged captivity of Nigerians.

The letter, titled “A Cry From The Heart”, was also routed through the members of the Federal Executive Council and the Security Chiefs of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In it, Apostle Okpe speaks not as a politician, but as a spiritual father, concerned citizen, and voice for millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora whose hearts are heavy over the state of the nation.

*“Nigeria is bleeding, and our future is being held hostage”, he declared, adding that Nigeria is facing a humanitarian and security crisis that can no longer be treated as routine.

He lamented that every day citizens remain in captivity, another family is plunged into anguish and another chapter of national pain is written.

“Across our country today, countless families wake up every morning with tears in their eyes and prayers on their lips. Many mothers wake up not knowing if their children are still alive. Many fathers have exhausted their resources trying to secure the freedom of loved ones,” he stated.

The clergyman highlighted that among those still in captivity are innocent children whose only “crime” was the pursuit of education, teachers abducted while carrying out their noble duty, farmers chased from their fields, and travelers who have disappeared on highways.

While recognizing that insecurity predates the current administration and has become a complex national threat, Apostle Okpe emphasized that leadership is measured not by problems inherited, but by determination shown in confronting them.

“The primary responsibility of any government remains the protection of lives and property. No nation can truly prosper, no economy can thrive, and no educational system can flourish while its citizens live under the constant shadow of fear,” he wrote.

He affirmed that as spiritual leaders they continue to pray for divine wisdom for leaders and peace in the land, but stressed that “prayer must be accompanied by decisive action.”

Apostle Okpe stated five urgent calls to action on behalf of concerned citizens even as he urged the Federal Government and all security agencies to urgently and Immediately Intensify rescue operations to deploy every necessary security strategy and resource for the safe and unconditional release of all remaining kidnapped children, teachers, students, and other victims still languishing in captivity.

Secondly, he demanded the strengthening of intelligence gathering to enhance deep collaboration and intelligence sharing between all military, paramilitary, and civil security agencies to dismantle the networks of bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

Thirdly, he asked security agencies to secure vulnerable zones, deploy adequate personnel, modern equipment, and sufficient funding to permanently secure schools, farmlands, critical highways, and border communities.

According to him, government should address the root socio-economic causes of insecurity by confronting the drivers of crime through improved grassroots governance, youth empowerment, and economic opportunities that reduce vulnerability to criminal recruitment.

Lastly, he said government should maintain strategic transparency, by providing regular, reassuring public updates on rescue efforts and national security milestones so that citizens can be encouraged and carried along.

In his message to security forces and families, Apostle Okpe commended the sacrifices and courage of security personnel on the frontlines, many of whom have paid the ultimate price.

He assured families waiting for the release of kidnapped loved ones that: “Please do not lose hope. The entire nation stands with you. Your pain is our pain, and your cries have not gone unheard.”

He urged Nigerians to remain united, reject division, and support security forces by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities.

“This is not a Northern problem, a Southern problem, a Christian problem, or a Muslim problem. It is a Nigerian problem. When one citizen is held captive, the dignity of our entire nation is diminished,” he emphasized.

He charged President Tinubu that history will remember his administration not just by economic reforms or infrastructure projects, but by how decisively it confronts and defeats the forces of terror threatening national existence.

“Mr. President, the eyes of the world are on Nigeria. More importantly, the eyes of God and the cries of suffering families are upon your leadership. The nation waits. The families wait. The captives wait. Let this generation be remembered as the generation that refused to surrender Nigeria to fear. Let this administration be remembered as the administration that restored hope, secured lives, and brought our people home.”

He concluded with a powerful declaration: “Bring our children home. Bring our teachers home. Bring every captive Nigerians home. Nigeria can be safer. Nigeria must be safer. Nigeria shall be safer.”

Apostle Psalm Okpe is popularly known as The Flying Bishop, the Founder of Fresh Oil Ministry International, a dynamic teacher of the Word, author, and spiritual father known for raising leaders and speaking prophetically on national issues.

For a better society

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