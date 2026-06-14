Anambra bishop laments Nigeria’s economic hardship, insecurity

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anglican Bishop of the Niger, Anambra State, the Rt Rev. Dr. Owen Nwoko, has expressed deep concern over the worsening economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria, describing the situation as excruciating and unbearable for millions of citizens.

Delivering his presidential address at the Second Session of the 33rd Synod of the Diocese, holding at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkpor, Nwokolo painted a grim picture of the suffering faced by Nigerians across the country.

In the one-and-a-half-hour address, he observed that the nation’s economic challenges had reached alarming proportions, leaving many families struggling to meet their basic needs.

“The Synod observes that economic hardship in Nigeria has become very unbearable in recent months. Families now struggle daily to afford food, rent, transportation and medical care.

“Mothers cry silently because they cannot feed their children, while many fathers endure humiliation searching endlessly for jobs that do not exist,” he stated.

The bishop lamented that soaring inflation had turned basic necessities into luxuries, while numerous businesses had folded due to unstable economic policies, inadequate electricity supply and rising operational costs.

Describing the suffering of Nigerians as deep and painful, he called on the Federal Government to urgently implement measures that would alleviate the plight of the people.

Among other recommendations, he urged the government to invest heavily in agriculture, provide soft loans to small and medium-scale enterprises, stabilize the Naira, curb inflation and revive moribund industries to create sustainable employment opportunities.

“A hungry nation cannot prosper, and desperate citizens can neither be happy nor possess the stamina required to sustain peace,” he emphasized.

On the security situation, Bishop Nwokolo said the Synod was deeply dissatisfied with the persistent insecurity across the country.

According to him, years of attacks by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other armed criminals have left millions dead, displaced countless communities and subjected many Nigerians to fear and uncertainty.

“Hundreds of children are turned into orphans daily, women become widows, and entire villages are displaced without justification. Indeed, the tears of Nigerians have flowed for too long,” he lamented.

The bishop appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to strengthen intelligence gathering, adequately equip security agencies, tackle unemployment and ensure the swift prosecution of criminals and their sponsors.

“We believe that beyond weapons, the nation needs sincere leadership, justice and unity to restore peace and protect the sanctity of human life,” he said.

For a better society

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