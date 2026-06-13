Works ministry unveils strategic roadmap to drive renewed hope agenda

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has concluded its Sectoral Retreat for the Review and Validation of the 2026 Performance Management System (PMS) Plan and the Unveiling of the Reviewed Strategic Plan (2024–2027), reaffirming its commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, through enhanced performance management and accountability. and service delivery.

Speaking at the 1-Day Retreat, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, represented by the Minister of State, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, described the gathering as a strategic platform to evaluate the Ministry’s operational roadmap and align its Ministerial Performance Management System (MPMS) with national development priorities.

He noted that the retreat was designed to strengthen institutional planning, accountability, digital transformation, and performance evaluation across the Ministry and its agencies, thereby enhancing the delivery of critical infrastructure projects nationwide.

According to the Minister, the Performance Management System (PMS) provides a structured framework for communication and coordination within the Federal Civil Service, ensuring that institutional objectives are aligned with the Ministry’s strategic goals, while promoting transparency, efficiency, and improved service delivery.

The Minister urged participants to engage actively in the deliberations and contribute practical ideas toward developing an effective operational framework that would accelerate the delivery of the Ministry’s mandates and support the Federal Government’s development agenda.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Adeladan, described the retreat as both timely and essential, stressing that the reviewed strategic plan would further strengthen the Ministry’s capacity to deliver sustainable, durable, and quality roads and bridges across the country.

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the sessions by sharing innovative ideas and best practices that would guarantee institutional effectiveness and improved public service delivery.

“There is no doubt that this retreat will further strengthen performance, accountability, and operational efficiency within the Ministry,” he declared.

The retreat featured technical presentations, including an overview of the reviewed Federal Ministry of Works’ Strategic Plan (2024–2027) delivered by Dr. Francisca Odeka of FRANDEK International Consulting Ltd., as well as a paper on the benefits and challenges of implementing the MPMS in the Federal Civil Service, presented by Mr. Rikko Uwutti.

A major highlight of the retreat was the validation and formal signing of the weighted Ministry’s MPMS Template by the Permanent Secretary and Directors, signifying the Ministry’s collective commitment to achieving its 2026 performance targets.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics (DPRS), Mrs. Emily Osunde, announced that the cascading of the MPMS to the Employee Performance Management System (EPMS) for officers on other grade levels, alongside the preparation of implementation reports, would commence on Monday, 15 June, 2026.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, the Director of Human Resource Management (DHRM), Mal. Ahmed Muhammad Tukur assured participants that all resolutions and recommendations arising from the retreat would receive the necessary attention and follow-through. He expressed appreciation to the Honourable Ministers, the Permanent Secretary, Directors, Resource Persons, and all the other stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of the programme.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, the retreat further underscored the Ministry’s determination to institutionalise a result-driven performance culture and strengthen its capacity to deliver impactful infrastructure projects in support of national development.

For a better society

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