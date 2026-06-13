Security forces capture notorious gunmen, recover cache of arms, ammunition in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In major joint operations, security agencies in Enugu State have captured six notorious criminals on a security watch list in the state, also hauling in a large cache of arms and ammunition in the process.

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, while inspecting a cache of arms at the Enugu State head office of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday, said the suspects are in the security net included those involved in various deadly security breaches in the state.

The arms and ammunition recovered include 17 AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one rocket-propelled rifle, one tear-gas gun, 12 AK-47 magazines, two hand-held grenades, and three tear-gas canisters, and 1,071 rounds of ammunition (323 special ammunition, 270 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and 478 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition). Others include different quantities of various uniforms and four lanyards.

Mbah, who was received by the State Director of the DSS, Mr. Humphery Ohikhuare; the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa; the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brigadier General Garba Suru, and other senior security personnel, said the state’s investment in modern security infrastructure was paying off.

“First of all, I would like to acknowledge and salute the gallantry of our security agents. What we are witnessing here today is the triumph of vigilance, the triumph of hard work, and the triumph of dedication to duty.

“Recall that sometime in December last year, we had an incident that took the lives of some of our officers. If you also cast your mind back at that time, the state government actually placed bounties on the heads of the criminals. We have before now been able to apprehend some of the criminals who participated in that heinous act. The people we have here today are those who have been on the run.

“But we have always said in Enugu State that we have no room for criminals. And if you commit crime here, no matter how long it takes, we must identify you, we must get you, and we must ensure that you are brought to justice.

“We are happy that officers who paid the ultimate price, their sacrifices have not been in vain because we are bringing to a close that chapter, where we now believe that these people will face justice,” he declared.

He also expressed happiness that his administration’s huge investment in modern security infrastructure had continued to pay off.

“It is also heartwarming for the people of Enugu State and me that the investment we have made in the security sector, and the cooperation and dedication of our security agencies in the state, is paying off.

“We can see results with this tracking of criminal elements and cracking of criminal gangs. I am sure the people of Enugu State can now sleep knowing that we have their backs covered.

“That is why we believe that there is no amount you invest in security that is too much.

“However, while we pride ourselves as major investors in technology, we must not forget that technology is also operated by humans. You will need a dedicated workforce. In most cases, you do not hear a lot in terms of the achievements we have recorded because the crimes are nipped in the bud, and it is to the credit of both our technology and vigilant officers,” he explained.

He gave a marching order to every criminal element still within Enugu State’s territory.

“To the criminals out there, we do not have room for you. I can also assure you that if you come in here and commit a crime, no matter how long it takes, we must identify you, we must get you, and we must ensure that you are brought to justice,” the governor declared.

The governor charged property owners to conduct background checks on their prospective tenants, maintaining that the government would continue to prosecute erring property owners and demolish properties linked to violent crimes.

“You cannot be exculpated on the ground that you said that you did not know. The law has placed the duty on you. You must ensure that you know who you are giving your house to as a landlord,” he emphasised.

Mbah, who chairs the Presidential Committee on the Revamp of Security Training Institutions, also hailed President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to security, manifesting in the President’s support for the creation of state police and the revamp of security training facilities in Nigeria.

“We have received the funds to ensure that all the training institutions for our security agencies are rehabilitated and reconstructed. What that means is that we are going to also have standardisation of training across the country.

“Again, as you may know, the House of Representatives just passed the State Police Bill. I commend them. This will essentially help us to eliminate the tragedy of the commons. And I believe as a state, we must take full responsibility to ensure that we provide effective security within our borders,” he concluded.

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