Plateau youths decry marginalization of indigenes over appointments

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group under the aegis of concerned Plateau Youths has raised alarm over the persistent marginalisation of indigenes in the leadership of Federal Government institutions situated in the state, particularly the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI).

The group, which is said to be a socio-cultural and advocacy organization committed to the promotion of justice, equity, inclusion, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, called on President Bola Tinubu to heed their call and reverse the trend.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos, the convener of Nandap Nanzing, revealed issue has become a source of growing concern among our people, especially considering the constitutional provisions on Federal Character and the need to ensure fairness and inclusiveness in public appointments.

“In furtherance of the pursuit of fairness, equity, and adherence to the principles of Federal Character, the Plateau Youth Council, through its Chairman, formally wrote to the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission on the 25th day of March, 2025, drawing attention to what it described as a persistent injustice in the leadership composition of key federal institutions within Plateau State, particularly the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI).

The correspondence conveyed the concerns of the peace-loving youths of Plateau State and sought the intervention of the Commission in addressing the issue.

“Regrettably, despite the significance of the concerns raised and the passage of time since the communication was made, no meaningful action or response has been forthcoming.

“This silence has only deepened the concerns of the people and underscores the necessity for renewed advocacy and public engagement on this matter,” Nanzing stated.

The group convener also alleged the disposal or sale of government assets, including vehicles, involving the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology.

“These allegations, if substantiated, may amount to violations of established public procurement and public service regulations.

“Accordingly, we call on the relevant anti-corruption agencies, oversight bodies, and the appropriate federal authorities to investigate these claims thoroughly, transparently, and without prejudice. Any individual found culpable should be held accountable in accordance with the law, while those found innocent should be duly exonerated.”

While demanding inclusiveness in future appointments, especially in the agencies and parastatals who leadership positions are currently vacant which include: National Veterinary Research Institute(NVRI) Vom, Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, soon to be vacant from 12th, June, 2026, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Federal College of Medical Laboratory Technology (FCMLST) Jos.

“The Federal Character Commission is to investigate concerns regarding the representation of Plateau indigenes in federal institutions located within the state and make appropriate recommendations.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, relevant Ministers, and heads of federal agencies to ensure strict compliance with constitutional provisions on Federal Character and equitable representation.

“Relevant anti-corruption and oversight agencies to investigate allegations relating to appointment processes and the alleged disposal of government assets where necessary.

“The federal government should consider qualified and competent sons and daughters of Plateau State for leadership positions in federal institutions situated within the state, while maintaining the highest standards of merit and professionalism,” Nanzing added.

For a better society

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