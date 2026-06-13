June 12: Gov Kefas scores Tinubu high, says he’s a consummate democrat

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has hailed democracy as the best system of governance in spite of the challenges confronting it.

The Governor also saluted the current Nation’s leader, President Bola Tinubu, for upholding high democratic ideals against all odds.

This is contained in a June 12 commemorative tribute by Dr. Kefas in honour of the Democracy Day holiday.

Governor Kefas highlighted the role of separation of powers, an independent Judiciary and the free press as the bedrock of a democratic society.

He noted that the Nation’s democracy has come a long way and has been tested by adverse political weather across the decades. Yet it had survived and grown more resilient.

Scoring President Tinubu high on democracy, Dr. Kefas said the executive branch of Government has not oppressed the other arms.

He further described President Tinubu as a consummate democrat. He hailed him as a man of courage, conviction, and dedication to democracy who has played leading roles in nurturing our democracy.

Dr. Kefas admonished all and sundry to continue to work together to advance the frontiers of democracy. He emphasized citizens’ participation in keeping the rule of law sacrosanct. He said citizens must know and value their roles in the social contract entered into through the ballot.

He noted that the right to vote is one that citizens must continue to protect and cherish with all sense of responsibility.

Kefas applauded the role the media has played (and is still playing) in enriching the Nation’s democracy. He particularly noted the resistance to tyranny and the fight against injustice championed by the media.

He further stressed that no democracy can survive without a free press, noting that his government supports the freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Dr Kefas has predicted that the Nation’s democracy will continue to be strong due to the adherence to constitutional governance by all levers of power.

Dr. Kefas saluted the Nation’s armed forces for their role in deepening the nation’s democratic experience.

Going down history lane, Dr. Kefas paid homage to statesmen and all who “fought authoritarianism to bequeath to us a solid system of governance based on the rule of law and constitutionalism”.

“Their labour and dreams shall not be in vain. Our country today, therefore, stands as a testimony to their legendary sacrifices and the foundations they have laid,” he said.

For a better society

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