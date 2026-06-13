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DHQ confirms death of abducted retired Gen in captivity

by GODGIFT0208

 

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the death of retired Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, while in captivity after being abducted by terrorists.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, and expressed the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

Uba said the military withheld public comments on the retired general’s abduction to avoid jeopardising ongoing rescue efforts mounted by the armed forces and other security agencies.

He said every available operational resources was deployed in the bid to secure the safe release of the former military spokesman before his death

“The DHQ regrets to announce the passing of retired Maj.Gen. Rabe Abubakar, who tragically lost his life in captivity following his abduction,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late senior officer, his associates and Nigerians at large over the painful loss,” he said .

He described Abubakar as a distinguished officer who served the nation with honour and professionalism in several strategic appointments during his military career.

“The deceased served as spokesman for various military formations and later as Director of Defence Information, where he played a significant role in projecting the activities and operations of the military.

“He also made notable contributions to counter-insurgency operations, the professional development of military personnel and other national security initiatives.

“His commitment to duty and the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

Uba said that the unfortunate incident had further strengthened the resolve of the military to intensify operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening national security.

He added that ongoing operations across the country had already been reinforced in response to the growing wave of abductions and violent attacks, including the incident involving the retired general.

“The DHQ reiterates its determination to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and security across the country.

“The military remains committed to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting citizens and ensuring that those responsible for acts of terrorism are brought to justice.

“We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorist activities across the nation are held to account,” he said.

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