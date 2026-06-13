Democracy Day: Imo CP reassures residents on democratic policing

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Bosso, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, has felicitated with the people of Imo State on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

He believed that Democracy Day remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, pointing out that it symbolizes the collective commitment of citizens to the ideals of freedom, justice, rule of law, and good governance.

“It is a day to reflect on our shared responsibility in building a peaceful and united nation,” the police boss added

In an official statement released in Owerri, the Command’s headquarters on Friday, June 12, 2026, by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, the Commissioner reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to democratic policing, the protection of lives and property and the preservation of public peace.

He further assured that adequate security measures have been emplaced across the State to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

Bosso commended the people for their continued support and cooperation with the police and other security agencies.

He urged members of the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious, and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

According to the statement, while wishing the people a peaceful and memorable Democracy Day celebration, the Commissioner reiterated the Command’s commitment to partnering with the community and other stakeholders in advancing safety, security and sustainable peace across Imo State.

For a better society

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