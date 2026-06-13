ADC asks Tinubu to own failure, slams NASS for recess on democracy day

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day address as “another campaign speech masquerading as a presidential address,” arguing that after three years of the Tinubu administration and eleven years of All Progressives Congress (APC) rule, Nigerians deserve results rather than fresh promises.

ADC Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the remark in a statement.

The party said the President’s repeated assurances on economic recovery, security and job creation amounted to an admission that the APC had failed to deliver on the very promises that brought it to power in 2015.

According to the ADC, a government that is still asking for patience after more than a decade in power cannot continue to blame the past for Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, cost-of-living crisis and unemployment challenges.

The opposition party insisted that Democracy Day should have been an opportunity for the President to showcase how his government has benefited the people, not another campaign promises.

The ADC also criticised the National Assembly for proceeding on recess on such a historically momentous day that should have provided opportunity for the representatives of the people to evaluate our democratic journey.

“The President spoke extensively about economic reforms. Yet he failed to adequately address the reality that millions of Nigerians are experiencing one of the most severe cost-of-living crises in recent memory. Food prices remain painfully high.

Transportation costs have soared. Small businesses continue to struggle under rising operating expenses. Families across the country are making painful sacrifices simply to survive. Nigerians cannot be expected to celebrate economic theories while enduring economic hardship.

“Democracy Day should have been an opportunity for the President to account for eleven years of APC stewardship. It should have been an opportunity to explain why, under him, the lives of Nigerians have been rendered worthless, why millions of Nigerians are struggling with the cost of living, why unemployment and underemployment remain widespread, and why public confidence in government continues to decline. Instead, Nigerians were presented with another catalogue of future intentions.

“The ADC believes that a government that is still making promises after eleven years in power is effectively admitting that it has not delivered. A government that continues to ask for patience after three years in office is acknowledging that the promised results have not materialised. Nigerians deserve more than speeches about what may happen tomorrow. They deserve answers about what has happened over the last eleven years.

“President Tinubu’s Democracy Day address confirms what many Nigerians already know: this administration is increasingly focused on managing expectations rather than delivering outcomes. The government wants credit for promises and applause for intentions, while ordinary Nigerians continue to bear the consequences of its failures.

“After eleven years of APC rule and three years of President Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve accountability. Above all, they deserve a government that delivers.”

For a better society

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