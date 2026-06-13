2027: Crisis erupts in Obi’s camp as Obident faction supports Tinubu

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A crisis has reportedly erupted in the Obidient movement led by the Obidient General, Ikenna Azomchine, who disclosed that he has declared total support for President Bola Tinubu, assuring him of more than 50 per cent of total Southeast votes.

The Obident General gave the hint in an exclusive interview with newsmen, disclosing that because of poor coordination, Obi’s structures and support groups are no longer as strong as they were in 2023, and have collapsed to the level that winning 2027 presidential election will be far-fetched.

“In 2023, the Obident Movement Worldwide, led by me was able to coordinate both the sub structures and super structures of the movement. People were very willing to support the movement. Personally, as Obident General, I sponsored the majority of activities of the Obident Movement using my personal funds.

“I sponsored activities of the movement in many states of the country – mobilizing men and resources for Peter Obi’s presidency. In all these, I never demanded anything from our principal, because money has never been my driving force.

“But after the 2023 general elections, things began to deteriorate. People are no longer keen to support the movement and its structures. Senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members who were supported under the Labour Party to win elections turned their backs. Again, our principal, who claims to be a multi-billionaire, also refused to release funds. Thus, the movement and every other structure around it were starved,” he stated.

Hon. Azomchine, who is also the Southeast Coordinator of the Obident Movement, also accused Peter Obi of not giving the Obident Movement free hands to operate, regardless of the fact that he is not funding the Movement. He also claimed that majority of leaders under the same movement were imposed on them, adding that such people cannot coordinate the activities of the Obident Movement, leading to its decline.

He said that efforts made over the years to make Peter Obi see reasons to appreciate, support and fund the movement did not yield results, thus forcing him and many others to pull out and invest their political capital where it will yield results.

According to him, “I’m not into this movement for monetary gains. We decided to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because he has the structure, resources and proper coordination to win 2027 presidential election. As it stands, Peter Obi cannot boast of such.

“Again, 2023 to 2031 is for the South. Tinubu is already there for the South. We’ll support Tinubu to complete his second tenure, then, it will go to the North. We hope to see an Igbo man emerge as Vice President then. After the tenure of the North, we hope to see an Igbo man emerge as President of this country. We can only achieve this through coordination, bridge building and through proper alignment with the government at the center.

“To demonstrate our seriousness, we shall give Mr. President more than 50% of total Southeast votes, and we’re not joking about this promise.”

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