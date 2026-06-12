Soludo inaugurates 8th Odumegwu Ojukwu University’s governing council

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has officially inaugurated the eighth Governing Council of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

Addressing the council members at the Light House, Awka on Thursday, Soludo tasked the newly appointed members with the rigorous mandate of institutional reform and the pursuit of academic excellence.

He acknowledged the gravity of their appointment, emphasizing that their tenure came at a pivotal moment for the institution.

He said, “You have a lot of heavy lifting to do. I am confident that with the new leadership of the Council, you will provide nothing short of excellence.

“Work with the greatest level of integrity, conscientiousness, and passion. Consider what is best for the university and the generations unborn; we are all birds of passage. What is important is, while you serve, what changed for the better? That is your guiding principle.”

While addressing the systemic challenges that necessitated the transition, the Governor noted that the preceding council had remained dormant for reasons he deemed “inexplicable’.

He expressed particular concern regarding the integrity of recent academic recruitment processes, saying, “I got the full report. I had to do my own due diligence.

The Governor further expressed full confidence that the leadership will be able to reverse the trends, saying, “With Prof Peter Onwualu as your Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, your problems are solved.

“Just get going. Take the university to realize its manifest potential. With the calibre of men and women of such knowledge, expertise, and ‘fire in the belly,’ you will succeed.”

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated body, Prof Onwualu affirmed the Council’s commitment to transformation.

He said, “This will be a different Council. We intend to make COOU one of the top three state universities in the country. The problem of weak institutions is a Nigerian problem, but we will make COOU a very strong university. We covet the Governor’s support to make this happen.”

The council is chaired by Prof. Peter A. Onwualu (Pro-Chancellor), supported by a team of distinguished professionals and academic leaders including, Igwe Dr. Chris Oranu Chidume, Prof. O. J. Ogbuagu, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi and AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd).

Others include, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha– Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. C. Nweke– Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration & Environmental Sustainability), Prof. Obiora Ejiofor– Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) and Prof. Sylvia Okonkwo– Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development & Uli Campus Affairs).

Also, Prof. Matthias O. Ananti, Prof. Ogonna Ifebi, Prof. Nkeiruka Orji, Prof. MaryJude Igbodika and Dr. Chukwunonso Ekesiobi, as members

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2