Senate extends 2025 budget implementation to September 30th

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday approved a three-month extension of the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act, shifting the deadline from June 30 to September 30, 2026, to allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) complete ongoing projects and fully utilize released funds.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senate Majority Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno and adopted after the chamber suspended Order 1(b) of its Standing Rules to allow immediate consideration of the matter.

Presenting the motion, Monguno said the extension had become necessary because a significant portion of funds already released for capital projects had not been utilized due to procurement processes, project implementation challenges and other administrative bottlenecks.

According to him, “The 2025 Appropriation Act was enacted to provide funding for the implementation of government programmes, projects and activities aimed at promoting economic growth, infrastructure development, national security and the welfare of Nigerians.”

He added that, “Despite substantial releases made by the Federal Government to Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the execution of approved projects and programmes, a significant proportion of the first release remains unutilised due to procurement timelines, project implementation challenges and other administrative processes.”

He warned that failure to extend the implementation period could jeopardise several critical projects already nearing completion.

“A number of strategic capital projects across critical sectors of the economy are at advanced stages of completion and require additional time for execution, certification and payment,” he said.

Monguno further noted that, “Failure to extend the implementation period may result in the abandonment of critical projects, wastage of already committed public resources and disruption of ongoing government interventions.”

Following deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the motion to a voice vote, which received overwhelming support from lawmakers.

The Senate subsequently resolved to support an amendment to the 2025 Appropriation Act extending the implementation period of the capital component by an additional 90 days.

Lawmakers who contributed to the debate said the extension would help prevent waste, improve budget performance and ensure the completion of projects already at advanced stages across the country.

The Senate maintained that the extension applies only to the capital component of the 2025 budget and is intended to facilitate the efficient utilisation of released funds, enhance service delivery and ensure value for money in public expenditure.

The resolution is expected to be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence before the amendment takes effect.

With the extension, Ministries, Departments and Agencies now have until September 30, 2026, to execute, certify and make payments for capital projects captured under the 2025 budget.

Having actualized the extension of the 2025 budget to September 30, the President of the Senate, adjourned Senate till July 7, noting that the nearly three weeks break was to mark the end of a legislative session.

He appealed to committees that have pending oversight or crucial assignments to use the period to conclude such work.

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