Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s wives lead anti-drug walk, ask youths to be vanguard ambassadors

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat on Thursday charged youths to be ambassadors of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The First Lady spoke at a Walk to mark the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme, ‘The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,’ held at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu was joined in the Walk by staff and students of the university, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani-Sule Akibu, Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Abiodun Orekoya, Permanent Secretaries, officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and others.

She said the theme of this year’s fight against drug abuse reflects both long-standing and emerging drug abuse patterns that require collaborative and evidence-based action.

The First Lady described drug abuse as a threat to youths and society as it damages their mental and physical health, academic performance, productivity, relationships, and well-being.

“Addiction cuts across age, gender, and social status, yet victims are often stigmatized instead of supported. We must embrace compassion, encourage rehabilitation, and create opportunities for recovery,” she noted.

She expressed the commitment of her office to fighting drug abuse in partnership with NDLEA, ministries of education, health, justice, youth and social development, NGOs, community leaders, market associations, and local government areas.

She further noted that her office has carried out initiatives and sensitization programmes one of which is the Lagos Boy Child Initiative. She added that Caleb University was the third university after Lagos State University, LASU, and University of Lagos, UNILAG; to benefit from her office ‘s advocacy campaign against drug abuse.

“To students, your choices today shape your tomorrow. Drug abuse may bring temporary excitement but destroys dreams, health, education, and career. I urge you to become campaign ambassadors, discourage substance abuse and support those struggling,” she said.

In her remarks, the wife of the deputy governor, Oluremi Hamzat, warned the students against drug abuse, warning that it could destroy their dreams and deprive them of opportunities to succeed in life.

She encouraged them to ‘embrace positive values’

“Let us break the cycle of drug abuse and build a safer society for all,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor, Caleb University, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, lamented that despite decades of awareness campaigns and policy interventions, the menace of substance abuse continues to evolve.

He said the university is resolved to foster a drug-free environment, promote mental wellness, and equip its students with the resilience and knowledge to reject the temptations of illicit substances.

Ogunluyi Titilope, the Deputy Commander, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA, Lagos Command, urged the students to join the government in creating awareness, report drug dealers and peddlers and serve as positive role models

Executive Director, Compassionate Care Recovery, Dr Dokun Adedeji, in his lecture noted that between 14 to 15million Nigerians use drugs with age brackets ranging from 25 to 39years old and Lagos records the highest rate with 33%.

He attributed difficulties in recovering from drug abuse to stigma and discrimination, lack of emotional and psychological support, among others.

He advocated living a meaningful life, family and community support as part of measures that could help a drug addict to recover.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2